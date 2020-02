By popular demand, a third screening of "The House that Rob Built," a documentary about Lady Griz Coach Robin Selvig, has been added at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

It's scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. at the University Center Theater. Tickets are $9 or $7 for students or seniors, on sale now at bigskyfilmfest.org or the festival headquarters in the Zootown Arts Community Center.