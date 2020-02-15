Big Sky Doc Fest: Films to check out on Sunday

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continues on Sunday, Feb. 16. Here are the films and visiting filmmakers on hand.
Films
Films at the Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at 11 a.m.
Bill Ross and Turner Ross retrospective concludes: Two of the innovative, award-winning brothers’ films screen today, “Contemporary Color” (Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.) and “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” (Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.).
“When We Walk” — Filmmaker Jason DaSilva is forced into living almost 2,000 miles apart from his son, Jace, when he discovers that differences in Medicaid administration between states means he would have to live in a nursing home to be close to his child. This film documents the pain caused by our ongoing national health care crisis through the touching lens of a father attempting to connect with his son. ZACC, 12:30 p.m.
“Baato” — Every winter Mikma and her family travel by foot from their village deep in the Himalayas of Nepal to sell local medicinal plants in urban markets. This year, construction of a new highway to China has begun in their roadless valley, and things are never going to be the same. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“The Seer and the Unseen” — A magic realist documentary about elves, financial collapse, and the surprising power of belief, this film playfully explores the invisible forces that shape our visible worlds and transform our natural landscapes. It follows an Icelandic grandmother who communicates with elves, who urge her to protect a lava field set to be razed by road construction. Roxy, 5 p.m.
“Sisters Rising” — The story of six Native American women fighting to restore personal and tribal sovereignty in the face of ongoing sexual violence against Indigenous women in the United States. It’s an urgent call to action, a gorgeous portrait of powerful women acting in solidarity, and a demand for self-determination as the necessary step towards ending violence against Native women. ZACC, 5:30 p.m.
“Common Ground: The Story of Bears Ears” — President Obama declared Bears Ears a National monument in December 2016. One year later, President Trump reduced the monument by 85%. While the political debate continues, this film seeks to transcend the rhetoric, following the inhabitants of San Juan County and revealing the mutual ideals between opposing ideologies: love and awe of a beloved land. ZACC, 8 p.m.
Shorts Block No. 4 — Four substantial short docs, including “Colette” (Former French Resistance member Colette Marin-Catherine refused to step foot in Germany for 74 years. That changes when a young history student named Lucie enters her life and convinces her to visit the concentration camp where the Nazis killed her brother). Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following film screening
“Contemporary Color,” Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.; “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” – Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m. BSDFF Retrospective, Bill and Turner Ross, directors/producers.
“When We Walk,” Jason DaSilva, director. ZACC, 12:30 p.m.
“Feather and Pine,” Star Rosencrans, director; Michael Beck, co-director. Elks Lodge, 1:30 p.m.
“Baato,” Lucas Millard, co-director/producer; Kate Stryker, co-director. Elks Lodge, 1:30 p.m.
“The Seer and the Unseen,” Sara Dosa, director/producer. Roxy, 5 p.m.
“When the Children Left,” Charlene Moore, director; “Keep Going, My Daughter,” Candy Fox, director; “Sisters Rising,” Willow O’Feral and Brad Heck, directors/producers. ZACC, 5:30 p.m.
“Personhood,” Jo Ardinger, director/producer; Rosalie Miller, producer. Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
“Common Ground: The Story of Bears Ears,” Paige Sparks, director/editor. “This Ink Runs Deep,” Asian Youngman, director. ZACC, 8 p.m.
“Colette,” Anthony Giacchino, director; Annie Small, producer. “Welcome Strangers” Dia Sokol Savage, director; Garret Savage, producer. Shorts Block No. 4, Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
Events
Festival HQ and Box Office at ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.