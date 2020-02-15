Big Sky Doc Fest: Films to check out on Sunday

“The Seer and the Unseen” — A magic realist documentary about elves, financial collapse, and the surprising power of belief, this film playfully explores the invisible forces that shape our visible worlds and transform our natural landscapes. It follows an Icelandic grandmother who communicates with elves, who urge her to protect a lava field set to be razed by road construction. Roxy, 5 p.m.

“Sisters Rising” — The story of six Native American women fighting to restore personal and tribal sovereignty in the face of ongoing sexual violence against Indigenous women in the United States. It’s an urgent call to action, a gorgeous portrait of powerful women acting in solidarity, and a demand for self-determination as the necessary step towards ending violence against Native women. ZACC, 5:30 p.m.

“Common Ground: The Story of Bears Ears” — President Obama declared Bears Ears a National monument in December 2016. One year later, President Trump reduced the monument by 85%. While the political debate continues, this film seeks to transcend the rhetoric, following the inhabitants of San Juan County and revealing the mutual ideals between opposing ideologies: love and awe of a beloved land. ZACC, 8 p.m.