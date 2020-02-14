Big Sky Doc Fest: Here's what movies to see on Saturday

Here are the daily highlights at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival for Saturday, Feb. 15.

Films

Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at 11 a.m.

Bill Ross and Turner Ross retrospective begins: Three of the innovative, award-winning brothers’ films will screen over the weekend, beginning today with “45365” (Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.), “Tchoupitoulas” (Elks Lodge, 1:30 p.m.) and “Western” (Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.).

Shorts galore: 17 short docs screening in three blocks throughout the day, including “The Great Toilet Paper Scare” (the untold story of a notorious incident in 1973 involving a Johnny Carson joke, lots of toilet paper, and millions of fearful Americans). Wilma, 1 p.m.; ZACC, 3 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.

“Martha: A Picture Story” — In the 1970s, New York photographer Martha Cooper captured some of the first images of graffiti appearing on the city’s subway cars. Decades later, she realizes she’s become an unexpected icon of the street art world. Now, at age 75, she navigates her way through this vastly changed culture. Wilma, 3:30 p.m.