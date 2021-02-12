Big Sky Doc Fest: 'Red Heaven' puts viewers on a simulated space endurance test

The all-virtual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is online Feb. 19-28. See accompanying box for information.
Six people enter a confined space. They can’t leave for an entire year, except for short outings in specialized gear.
The year is 2015. And this is a space mission, called the HI-SEAS, or Hawaii Space Exploration and Analog Simulation.
The University of Hawaii recruited six volunteer scientists for a simulated Mars environment on the Mauna Loa volcano to study the effects of isolation for NASA and potential long-term space exploration missions. As chief scientific officer Christiane Heinicke puts it, “What do humans really need to be happy and healthy and sane?”
We can see what does (and does not) because the creators of the new documentary, “Red Heaven,” gave them cameras before they were sealed in. Directors Lauren DeFilippo and Katherine Gorringe, the latter serving as editor, craft an engrossing story from what must have been a vast amount of video. Candid shots of activities, dinners (both lively and dead quiet), and sequences where they speak in privacy about their moods.
Besides experiments the team conduct themselves, they are the subjects of study. As chief medical officer Sheyna Gifford notes, everything about their daily life is being analyzed. In addition to wearing trackers, they fill out seven surveys each day.
While you may be tempted to draw comparisons to your quarantine experiences, there are fundamental differences. The team couldn’t surf the Internet or make phone calls. All their communications came through email and video files on a 20-minute delay, both ways. (In one disturbing sequence, a crew member has to wait overnight to learn news of a major terrorist attack in his home city.)
Their only escape from the 1,200-square-foot dome is twice-weekly expeditions onto the neighboring landscape — in suits to simulate a journey on the surface of Mars.
By coincidence, two of the crew hail from Montana. Crew commander Carmel Johnston, a soil scientist by training, is from Whitefish. Tristan Bassingthwaighte, a Sentinel High School graduate, was interested in the mission for his doctorate in architecture, specializing in space architecture — how environments for missions like these should be designed to accommodate humans. (He’s the source of comic relief in the film, at one point wondering if the greatest cause of death on a Mars mission would be astronauts throwing each other in the airlock).
One shot trains in on a stack of DVDs, with space exploration movies like “The Martian.” In one sense, “Red Heaven” resembles, or is, a real-life found-footage sci-fi film. The viewer is embedded along with them, and we only see what they recorded in the moment, no recollections from afterward.
While severely confined, there's a sense of embarking on a journey. New discoveries, challenges, hobbies. When they put on their suits and explore nearby lava tubes, there’s a sense of exhilaration and adventure (including when something goes wrong).
You also experience their eventual claustrophobia and fatigue. The optimistic star-gazing musical score turns disorienting, like a horror movie. As one crew member notes, astronauts must be able to endure both extreme stress and extreme boredom.
There’s nothing to stop them from leaving, but despite the obvious, increasing mental exhaustion, they want to succeed and believe space exploration is a great hope as Earth’s climate is destroyed.
As the number of days in the station and surveys filled out gets higher, the accompanying “overall mood” listed on screen dives. Someone mentions that there’s no place you can go where you can’t hear other people. Bassingthwaighte’s favorite time is when everyone else is out on the surface and he can be alone. Johnston finds refuge and relief in growing plants. She wants to go outside again. She puts on a backpack and trains by marching up and down the stairs.
In an appropriate context, Heinicke’s audio journal becomes a form of narration throughout the film as she recounts Shackleton’s attempt to reach the South Pole. Likewise, “Red Heaven” is, despite the inevitable difficulties they endured, ultimately hopeful — an exploration of mental fortitude that will be studied for long-distance journeys.