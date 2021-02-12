Big Sky Doc Fest: 'Red Heaven' puts viewers on a simulated space endurance test

While severely confined, there's a sense of embarking on a journey. New discoveries, challenges, hobbies. When they put on their suits and explore nearby lava tubes, there’s a sense of exhilaration and adventure (including when something goes wrong).

You also experience their eventual claustrophobia and fatigue. The optimistic star-gazing musical score turns disorienting, like a horror movie. As one crew member notes, astronauts must be able to endure both extreme stress and extreme boredom.

There’s nothing to stop them from leaving, but despite the obvious, increasing mental exhaustion, they want to succeed and believe space exploration is a great hope as Earth’s climate is destroyed.

As the number of days in the station and surveys filled out gets higher, the accompanying “overall mood” listed on screen dives. Someone mentions that there’s no place you can go where you can’t hear other people. Bassingthwaighte’s favorite time is when everyone else is out on the surface and he can be alone. Johnston finds refuge and relief in growing plants. She wants to go outside again. She puts on a backpack and trains by marching up and down the stairs.

In an appropriate context, Heinicke’s audio journal becomes a form of narration throughout the film as she recounts Shackleton’s attempt to reach the South Pole. Likewise, “Red Heaven” is, despite the inevitable difficulties they endured, ultimately hopeful — an exploration of mental fortitude that will be studied for long-distance journeys.

