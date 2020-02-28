Big Sky Doc Fest saw 17% hike in attendance

He also noted that Missoula was a great destination, with "some of the best bars in America" and provided the chance to try cross-country skiing for the first time.

The festival is examining ways to adjust their passes and and looking at systems other festivals use.

You can attend a screening with either an all-access pass (for filmmakers), all-screening passes, individual tickets, a five-punch pass or an individual ticket. That mix of levels led to some people getting turned away at some screenings.

"We want to find a good balance between making passes affordable and accessible but also incentivizing people. It is shifting toward becoming a pass-oriented event. But I love the five-punch, because it sort of gives you spontaneity, but it also isn't a real ticket," she said.

They might use priority entry for pass-holders who can get in early, for instance, and they want to encourage people to use online reservations to eliminate the chance element, while keeping in mind that older moviegoers might not like the extra steps online.