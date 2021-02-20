Big Sky Doc Fest: Short films with big stories

Directors Khalil and Piron include a montage of historical photographs set to that music that destabilizes your sense of expectation and resolution as though it were an art installation.

The end-point isn’t about the past, but the present. There’s an entire freestyle wrestling competition, although some wrestlers say they don’t do it as much as they used to or have retired. And they own the sites that draw tourists now, including a casino, not Coppinger.

'Driven'

Director: Cody Wilson

2020, USA, 17 min.

Mario Bonfante Jr. is a racing prodigy — first in one way, then in another.

He began racing motorcycles when he was a teenager, competitively focused on his sport above all else, even getting kicked out of school. He describes the sensation of speed, or fear of running out of time, or not reaching his full potential, in near-religious terms.

His career seemed to have ended after an accident doing a flip on a BMX trail. When he was in the air, he said he felt something like complete bliss. When he was on the ground, he remembers a bright light and thinking he had more to do, and “snapping back into his own body."