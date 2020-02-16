Big Sky Doc Fest: What films are screening on Monday

“Public Trust” — In a time of growing polarization, there is one thing a majority of Americans still share and agree on: the protection of our 640 million acres of public lands. These wild places are intrinsic to our national identity, offer a solution to mitigate the climate crisis, provide habitat to animals large and small, and offer the most magnificent landscapes in the world. The film makes a clear case for protecting our public lands and preventing the loss of our shared American experience and heritage. World premiere. Wilma, 6 p.m.

“Push” — Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. This film sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unlivable cities, and an escalating crisis that affects us all. This is not gentrification; it’s a different kind of monster. ZACC, 8 p.m.

“Big Fur” — A wry portrait of an eccentric artist-hero, immersed in his defining project. Taxidermist Ken Walker has an unshakable belief that eventually he’ll find true love. Or the hairy, 800-pound validation of his life’s quest. Can he find both while building a life-sized version of Bigfoot? Wilma, 8:30 p.m.