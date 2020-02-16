Big Sky Doc Fest: What films are screening on Monday

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival heads into Monday with a full line-up of options.
Films
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge and ZACC, beginning at 1 p.m.
Shorts galore: Ten short docs in two screenings. Wilma, 1 p.m.; ZACC, 5:30 p.m.
“Mr. Toilet, the World’s #2 Man” — Born in the Singapore slums, with firsthand knowledge of the horrors of improper toilets, entrepreneur Jack Sim sacrifices his comfortable life for an endless battle against the world’s largest man-made crisis: s---. From the outside, he’s an eccentric jokester, but his goal to alleviate a global sanitation problem is serious work. Wilma, 3:30 p.m.
“Sunless Shadows” — In an Iranian juvenile detention center, adolescent girls serve sentences for the crime of murdering fathers, husbands or male family members. The all-female prison is also a shelter from an aggressively male-dominated society. Through frank conversations and playful interactions, the girls open up about the consequences of, and sometimes the reasons for, their action. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“Public Trust” — In a time of growing polarization, there is one thing a majority of Americans still share and agree on: the protection of our 640 million acres of public lands. These wild places are intrinsic to our national identity, offer a solution to mitigate the climate crisis, provide habitat to animals large and small, and offer the most magnificent landscapes in the world. The film makes a clear case for protecting our public lands and preventing the loss of our shared American experience and heritage. World premiere. Wilma, 6 p.m.
“Push” — Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. This film sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unlivable cities, and an escalating crisis that affects us all. This is not gentrification; it’s a different kind of monster. ZACC, 8 p.m.
“Big Fur” — A wry portrait of an eccentric artist-hero, immersed in his defining project. Taxidermist Ken Walker has an unshakable belief that eventually he’ll find true love. Or the hairy, 800-pound validation of his life’s quest. Can he find both while building a life-sized version of Bigfoot? Wilma, 8:30 p.m.
“Lovemobil” — 26 VW caravans line a dark section of Germany’s Autobahn, rented out to prostitutes mostly from Eastern Europe and Africa. Through a combination of sensitive observation and intimate interviews, the film tells a story about their pasts, their fears, and their hopes for the future in the harsh context of globalized capitalism. Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following film screening
“The Sign Project” — Sarah Ginsburg, director/editor/cinematographer; Will Lennon, producer. Shorts Block #5, Wilma, 1 p.m.
“Healing From Hate: Battle for the Soul of a Nation” — Peter Hutchinson, director/producer. ZACC, 3 p.m.
“A Syrian Woman | Human Stories From Jordan” — Louis Syad DeCaprio, director. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“Public Trust” — David Garret Byars, director. Wilma, 6 p.m.
“By The River” — Keely Kernan, director. “To Keep As One” — Katie Basile, director. Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
“Push” — Post-film discussion hosted by film sponsor Homeward Inc. ZACC, 8 p.m.
“Big Fur” – Dan Wayne, director/producer. “A Bold Experiment” — Alex Milan and Andrew Alden Miller, co-directors/producers. Wilma, 8:30 p.m.
Events
DocShop begins at the Residence Inn. Highlights include a master class with Bill and Turner Ross and a presentation on grant applications from Toni Bell of the International Documentary Association.
Festival HQ and Box Office at ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.