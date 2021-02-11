Big Sky Doc Film Fest: 'Havana Libre' explores Cuban surfing

Personal expression

Through the 1980s and 1990s, when the surfing industry exploded in the U.S., it just began to reach Cuba. Guerrero first saw one of her idols, Rob Machado on video, traveling and evangelizing,

Machado, who appears later in the film, says “you always wonder when you work on a project, and put your heart and soul into it, where does it end up?” You never know “how far things get out there, and where they end up, in what hands.”

“For them, that was when they saw their first images of surfing and we're kind of like, Oh my god, what is this thing that people are doing? … It's kind of like an aha moment sparked this whole DIY culture,” he said.

McLean said it’s a subtle overarching theme for the film, as the Cuban surfers follow Machado’s path in their own way.

“There’s this pro surfer they watched in Cuba, and how this guy set out to make a surf film, little did he know it’s gonna affect these surfers in Cuba trying to make their sport into a legal sport,” McLean said.

Gonzalez and Guerrero talk frequently about boarding as a form of personal expression, a source of community (a core group have “never stop surfing” tattoos), and a “language spoken around the world,” as Gonzalez put it.