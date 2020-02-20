Big Sky Documentary Film Fest: Movies to watch on final weekend

How Pepe started there and ended up, thanks to the strange way life works online, as a hate symbol according to the Anti-Defamation League, is the subject of Arthur Jones' funny, weird and troubling movie.

Along the way, he interviews Furie and his friends, family and fellow creators; academics who study memes and hate groups and dedicated 4Channers to explain a cultural phenomenon that was unthinkable a few decades ago. The spread of a meme online is impossible to film, so Jones creatively illustrates the journey by supplementing the on-camera interviews with animations of Furie's work.

If you're interested in some deep meme anthropology, once upon a time Furie drew a panel in which Pepe is caught peeing with his cartoon pants all the way down around his cartoon ankles. Upon questioning why he is doing this, he simply replies, "feels good man," a phrase that would become ubiquitous.

The chain of events might never truly be untangled, but it happened something like this: Furie posted the strip on MySpace. Around this time, the phrase "feels good man" had become popular. At some point, people began posting the cropped image of Pepe with the "feels good man" dialogue bubble. Pepe starts to mutate, as memes do.