Big Sky Documentary Film Fest: Movies you can see this Saturday

The 17th annual Big Sky Film Festival continues on Saturday at venues around downtown Missoula.
Films
Films at the Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at 11 a.m.
Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar retrospective continues. Eight of the Oscar-winning duo’s films screen in three blocks today, including a shorts block of six films. “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists,” Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.; “A Lion in the House,” Roxy, 2:30 p.m.; Shorts block, Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
Shorts galore! 10 short films over two screening blocks. ZACC, 5:15 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
“D.A. Pennebaker Tribute: City & Sound” — Widely regarded as a pioneer of cinéma verité and celebrated for his work in documenting music and politics (“Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop,” “The War Room”), D.A. Pennebaker is the subject of this tribute. The program offers a glimpse into his predecessor’s efforts, reminders of his work, and a testament to the resonance of his artistry in contemporary documentaries and music videos. Elks Lodge, 1:45 p.m.
“A Lion in the House” — Follows the unique stories of five children and their families as they battle pediatric cancer. From the trauma of diagnosis to the physical toll of treatment, the film documents the stresses that can tear a family apart, as well as the courage of children facing the possibility of death with honesty, dignity, and humor. 230 minutes. There will be a 10-minute intermission between Part 1 and Part 2. Roxy, 2:30 p.m.
“Ganden: A Joyful Land” — Ganden is the most influential monastery of Tibetan Buddhism, likened by Buddhists to the Vatican. It is here where the Dalai Lama’s lineage began. For more than 500 years, monks lived in Ganden in simplicity and contentment, before a brutal invasion drove them from their beloved home to start anew in India. Embodying the strength and joy their faith teaches, survivors of the exodus tell of their lives in the old and new Ganden in Ngawang Choephel’s moving film. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“You Gave Me a Song: The Life and Music of Alice Gerrard” — At 84, old-time music pioneer Alice Gerrard performs, teaches, and inspires the next generation while safeguarding memories from her groundbreaking past. This is one woman’s story of being traditional, but never conventional. This is a film about getting older, but never giving up. ZACC, 8:30 p.m.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following film screening
“Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists” — Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.
“D.A. Pennebaker Tribute: City & Sound” — Warren Etheredge, programmer. Elks Lodge, 1:45 p.m.
“A Lion in the House” — Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Roxy, 2:30 p.m.
“Ganden: A Joyful Land” — Nora Connor, producer. Elks Lodge, 4 p.m.
“Ashes to Ashes” — Cameron Granger, cinematographer/writer; Todd Rees, executive producer. “Here, We Are” — Viviana Zuñiga, director. “Ignis” – Ashleigh McArthur, director/producer/editor. Shorts block #15, ZACC, 5:15 p.m.
“Brewed in Palestine” — Emma Schwartz, director. “Dear Georgina” – Ben Pender-Cudlip, co-director and photographer; Adam Mazo, co-director. “Peter’s Painting” – Olivier Bernier, director. Shorts block No. 16, Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
“Picture Day,” “Foundry Night Shift,” “No Guns for Christmas,” “Last Reel,” “Sparkle,” “Making Morning Star” – Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar. Shorts block, Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
“Empire & Eliza” — Brad Hinkle, director. Elks Lodge, 9 p.m.
Events
Festival headquarters and box office at ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.