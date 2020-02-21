Big Sky Documentary Film Fest: Movies you can see this Saturday

The 17th annual Big Sky Film Festival continues on Saturday at venues around downtown Missoula.

Films

Films at the Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at 11 a.m.

Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar retrospective continues. Eight of the Oscar-winning duo’s films screen in three blocks today, including a shorts block of six films. “Seeing Red: Stories of American Communists,” Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.; “A Lion in the House,” Roxy, 2:30 p.m.; Shorts block, Roxy, 7:30 p.m.

Shorts galore! 10 short films over two screening blocks. ZACC, 5:15 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.

“D.A. Pennebaker Tribute: City & Sound” — Widely regarded as a pioneer of cinéma verité and celebrated for his work in documenting music and politics (“Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop,” “The War Room”), D.A. Pennebaker is the subject of this tribute. The program offers a glimpse into his predecessor’s efforts, reminders of his work, and a testament to the resonance of his artistry in contemporary documentaries and music videos. Elks Lodge, 1:45 p.m.