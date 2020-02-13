Big Sky Documentary Film Festival: How to find the right films for you

Starting Friday, a total of 150 movies will screen over the course of 10 days at the 17th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the largest of its kind in the region.
So how do you whittle down that massive program into an achievable list of films? Here are some highlights and tips to make it manageable.
First off, guest programmer Joanne Feinberg notes that there are fewer movies this year: 150 shot in 35 countries around the world, with more than 50% directed by women.
The fact that there are fewer movies means more of them will have a second screening, allowing word of mouth to spread about compelling films.
Subjects
The easiest way to break down the program is to check their guide or website for subject "strands," where the movies are divided into 11 categories, such as "Activism and Justice," "Nature & Environment," "Younger Than Yesterday," and more. For potentially lighter fare, head to "Stranger Than Fiction" or "Arts and Culture."
There are separate categories for "Indigenous Stories," and "Made in Montana," too. Feinberg also encouraged viewers to check out the many shorts blocks, where ambitious filmmakers tackle big stories in a shorter run time. (See related article.)
Opening night film
"The Story of Plastic"
Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Wilma, 6 p.m. Free.
This year's opening is "The Story of Plastic," in which director Deis Schlosberg "brings into focus the alarming, human-made crisis of a world overflowing with toxic material," according to the summary.
Feinberg said the movie explains the issue in-depth while providing concrete steps viewers can take, leaving them with a hopeful feeling instead overwhelming them.
The film was also selected in part because of the festival's "Toward Zero Waste" initiative.
If you can't make Saturday, note that there's another showing on Friday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
You have free articles remaining.
Retrospectives
Two sets of filmmakers are featured in retrospectives that will examine their notable careers in-depth with screenings and talks.
The first half of the festival features Bill and Turner Ross, two Ohio natives with an artful, impressionistic vision of rural and blue-collar life. See this week's interview for more on them.
The last half is given over to the team of Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, two well-respected artists with a deep catalog. Their film, "American Factory," about Chinese owners taking over a plant in Ohio, just won the Oscar for Best Documentary. Watch for coverage of them next week.
Big Sky centerpiece
"Public Trust"
Monday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. at the Wilma and Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. at the Elks.
This year, the festival started a new feature, "The Big Sky Centerpiece," designed to spotlight an important movie during the festival.
Montana investigative journalist Hal Herring is featured as a central protagonist in "Public Trust," which gives an overview of "America's system of public lands and the fight to protect them," according to a news release.
Feinberg said it explores the importance of public lands, venturing into politicized fights over Bear Ears National Monument in Utah, the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota, and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.
Last year, director David Garrett Byars brought "No Man's Land," to Big Sky, which examined the occupation at Malheur Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.
Doc Shop
Filmmakers and aspiring filmmakers can attend workshops and panels from Monday-Thursday.
The events include master classes and panels with visiting professionals, including the retrospective directors. Passes run $150.
On Thursday, Feb. 20, catch the Big Sky Pitch and the IF/Then Shorts Pitch, where filmmakers will pitch their films to funders from the Tribeca Film Institute. IF/Then is 9-11 a.m. and Big Sky Pitch is 12-5 p.m. in the ZACC. The event is free and open to the public.