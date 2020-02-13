Big Sky Documentary Film Festival: How to find the right films for you

Starting Friday, a total of 150 movies will screen over the course of 10 days at the 17th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, the largest of its kind in the region.

So how do you whittle down that massive program into an achievable list of films? Here are some highlights and tips to make it manageable.

First off, guest programmer Joanne Feinberg notes that there are fewer movies this year: 150 shot in 35 countries around the world, with more than 50% directed by women.

The fact that there are fewer movies means more of them will have a second screening, allowing word of mouth to spread about compelling films.

Subjects

The easiest way to break down the program is to check their guide or website for subject "strands," where the movies are divided into 11 categories, such as "Activism and Justice," "Nature & Environment," "Younger Than Yesterday," and more. For potentially lighter fare, head to "Stranger Than Fiction" or "Arts and Culture."

There are separate categories for "Indigenous Stories," and "Made in Montana," too. Feinberg also encouraged viewers to check out the many shorts blocks, where ambitious filmmakers tackle big stories in a shorter run time. (See related article.)