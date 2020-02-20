Big Sky Documentary Film Festival: Movies to see on Friday

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts off its final weekend on Friday. These are the movies playing around town.

Films

Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at noon.

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert retrospective begins. Four of the Oscar-winning duo’s films (“Growing Up Female,” “Personal Belongings,” “Union Maids,” and “Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant”) screen in two blocks today. ZACC, 12:30 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m.

Shorts galore — 17 short films over four screening blocks. Wilma, 1 p.m.; Roxy, 5 p.m.; ZACC, 6:30 p.m; Roxy, 7:30 p.m.

“Desert One” — Using new archival sources and unprecedented access to key players on both sides, master documentarian Barbara Kopple (“Harlan County, USA”) reveals the true story behind one of the most daring rescue attempts in modern U.S. history: a secret mission to free hostages captured during the 1979 Iranian revolution. Wilma, 3:15 p.m.