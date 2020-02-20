Big Sky Documentary Film Festival: Movies to see on Friday

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival starts off its final weekend on Friday. These are the movies playing around town.
Films
Films at the Wilma, Elks Lodge, Roxy and ZACC, beginning at noon.
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert retrospective begins. Four of the Oscar-winning duo’s films (“Growing Up Female,” “Personal Belongings,” “Union Maids,” and “Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant”) screen in two blocks today. ZACC, 12:30 p.m.; Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m.
Shorts galore — 17 short films over four screening blocks. Wilma, 1 p.m.; Roxy, 5 p.m.; ZACC, 6:30 p.m; Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
“Desert One” — Using new archival sources and unprecedented access to key players on both sides, master documentarian Barbara Kopple (“Harlan County, USA”) reveals the true story behind one of the most daring rescue attempts in modern U.S. history: a secret mission to free hostages captured during the 1979 Iranian revolution. Wilma, 3:15 p.m.
Schoolhouse Docs. The final of four daily, after-school screenings featuring films curated for school-age children. Today’s block of four short films includes “Lost Innocence,” made by Missoula County high-school students under the BSDFF Youth Fellowship program. Films from the Teen Doc Intensive, filmed during the festival’s first weekend, will also be shown. ZACC, 4 p.m.
“Super Frenchie” — An intimate look at the life of professional ski-BASE jumper Matthias Giraud, who stops at nothing to pursue his passion for adventure. The film combines the thrills of some of the world’s most dangerous sports with Matthias’ personal experience to tell a heart-racing and inspirational story. Wilma, 6 p.m.
“Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story” — Examines the rise and fall of the groundbreaking animated series "Ren & Stimpy," and its controversial creator, John Kricfalusi, through interviews with the show’s artists, executives, and celebrity admirers. It forces us to consider the role of media creators on and off the screen. Wilma, 8:30 p.m.
Filmmakers in attendance
Q&A following film screening
“Current Sea” — Christopher Smith, director/producer. Elks Lodge, 12 p.m.
“Growing Up Female” and “Personal Belongings” — Oscar-winning filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julie Reichert. ZACC, 12:30 p.m.
“Coby and Stephen Are in Love” — Carlo Nasisse, co-director. “Status Pending” — Priscilla Gonzalez-Sainz, director. Shorts Block No. 11, Wilma, 1 p.m.
“Big Fur” — Dan Wayne, director; Patty, subject/Sasquatch mount. Elks Lodge, 2:45 p.m.
Youth Fellowships Films and Teen Doc Intensive Films — student filmmakers. ZACC, 4 p.m.
“Yves & Variation” — Lydia Cornett, director. Shorts Block #12, Roxy, 5 p.m.
“Union Maids” and “Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant” — Oscar-winning filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert. Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m.
“Super Frenchie” — Chase Ogden, director/producer/writer. Wilma, 6 p.m.
“Bobcats On Three” — Alison Taupier, director. “Empire & Eliza” — Brad Hinkle, director. “L.A. Roll” — Helki Frantzen, director. Shorts Block #13, ZACC, 6:30 p.m.
“Character” — Vera Brunner-Sung, director/producer/editor. “Sustained Outrage” — Gabriela Cavanagh, director. Shorts Block #14, Roxy, 7:30 p.m.
“The Story of Plastic” — Deia Schlosberg, director. Elks Lodge, 8 p.m.
“Happy Happy Joy Joy — The Ren & Stimpy Story” — Ron Cicero and Kimo Easterwood, co-directors. Wilma, 8:30 p.m.
Events
Distribution Day at DocShop. Panelists and presenters include representatives from Film Independent, Mountainfilm, Catapult Film Fund, 8 Above and New Day Films. Plus a master class from Oscar-winning filmmakers Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert.
Festival headquarters and box office at ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Full schedule of films and events: bigskyfilmfest.org.