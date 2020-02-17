Big Sky Documentary Film Festival: What to watch on Tuesday

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continues this week. Here's a quick look at the screenings on Tuesday.

Films

Films at the Elks Lodge and ZACC, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Shorts Block No. 7 — Four short docs, including “Asho,” a film about an Iranian child shepherd who is busy with his herd, his passion for acting, and the Hollywood movies his cousin brings home. Meanwhile, he and a girl try their best to ignore each other despite, or perhaps because of, a village tradition calling for them to marry. ZACC, 1:30 p.m.

“Some Kind of Heaven” — Behind the gates of a palm tree-lined fantasyland, four residents of the United State’s largest retirement community, The Villages in Florida, strive to find happiness and meaning. Elks Lodge, 2:45 p.m.

Schoolhouse Docs — The first of four daily, after-school screenings featuring films screened for school-aged children. Today’s block of four short films includes two made by Montana students – “Looking Forward From Yesterday” and “In This Together, We Are One.” ZACC, 4 p.m.