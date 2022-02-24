Big Sky Film Fest highlights for Friday

The 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event. Seating is limited; it is highly recommended to purchase tickets in advance at bigskyfilmfest.org/festival/tickets. Door sales are not guaranteed to viewers who arrive without a ticket. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Short films are available online through Thursday, March 3. Feature films will be available to view online for four days, beginning the day after the film’s last in-person screening.

Special events

It’s Pitch Day at Doc Shop! Filmmakers representing 10 prospective documentary projects make their case for funding and other support in front of a panel of industry heavyweights. Free and open to the public, registration required. More info on the BSDFF webpage under the “DOCSHOP” tab. Missoula Public Library, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Reciprocity Project — seven short films from Indigenous filmmakers, created in collaboration with the Reciprocity Project, a multimedia platform that invites learning from time-honored and current Indigenous ways of being. Featuring a live musical performance from Jennifer Kreisburg, a contributor to many of the films’ scores. Wilma, 6 p.m.

Standup comedy plus short film! Comedian Mo Welch performs set, followed by screening of “Dad Jokes” — Mo Welch sets out to see her dad for the first time in almost 20 years, but not without shedding all of her dad jokes on the way. World Premiere. Roxy, 9:15 p.m.

Films

“One Road to Quartzite” — A ragtag group of crust punks, libertarians, snowbirds and elderly folks become unlikely neighbors during their annual pilgrimage to a temporary long-term camping community in Quartzsite, Arizona. Steeped in rural folklore and full of a diverse and quirky set of characters, this is a beautiful, poetic, observational portrait of people trying to live outside of the constraints of American society, or to simply escape the winter. World Premiere. Wilma, 1 p.m.

Montana State MFA Shorts — 12 short films (all under 10 minutes) from students of MSU’s Science & Natural History Filmmaking program. Wilma, 3:30 p.m.

Schoolhouse Docs continue. Films curated especially for school-age kids. Roxy, 4 p.m.

“Midwives” — Two midwives, one Buddhist and one Muslim, defy strict ethnic divisions to work side by side in a makeshift clinic in western Myanmar, providing medical services to the Rohingya of Rakhine State. Over five years we witness their struggles, hopes and dreams amid an environment of ever-increasing chaos and violence. Northwest Premiere. Roxy, 6:15 p.m.

“Tigre Gente” — Bolivia’s Madidi National Park is the most biodiverse region on earth. As jaguars are found dead in the park, a Bolivian park ranger and a young Hong Kong journalist risk their lives to investigate a new, deadly jaguar trade that’s sweeping South America. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 9 p.m.

Filmmakers in attendance

Q&A following film screening

“One Road to Quartzite” — Ryan Maxey, director. Wilma, 1 p.m.

MSU Shorts — MFA filmmakers present. Wilma, 3:30 p.m.

“Seeds, The Legacy of the Land” — Fernando Valencia, director; Cristóbal Camarena González Rubio, producer. Schoolhouse Docs. Roxy, 4 p.m.

“Ocean Reveries ” — Eric Foster, Director of Photography. World Premiere. “Where is my Darling?” — Adam Finney, director. North American Premiere. “Anchored Out” — Clara Mokri, Katie Bernstein, directors. Montana Premiere. Shorts Block 12. ZACC, 5:30 p.m.

“Reciprocity Project” — Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Alisha Carlson, Brit Hensel, Flor Palmar, Brianna Smith, Christopher Newell, Roger Paul, Lauren Stevens, Jeremy Dennis, Justyn Ah Chong, filmmakers; Taylor Hensel, Adam Mazo, Kavita Pillay, Tracy Rector, producers. Wilma, 6 p.m.

“West Country” — Rowan Ings, director. North American Premiere. “No Soy Óscar” — Jon Ayon, director. Montana Premiere. Shorts Block 13. ZACC, 8 p.m.

“Tigre Gente” — Elizabeth Unger, director. Wilma, 9 p.m.

“Dad Jokes” — Mo Welch, co-director, subject. Roxy, 9:15 p.m.

DocShop continues! Panels and workshops all week at the Missoula Public Library. Free and open to the public. Check bigskyfilmfest.org/docshop for schedules and seat reservations.

Festival HQ: ZACC, 216 W. Main St. Purchase tickets, passes and merchandise. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0