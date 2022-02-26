Big Sky Film Fest highlights for Sunday

Sunday is the final day of in-person screenings! Advance tickets highly recommended, available on Big Sky Documentary Film Festival website. All tickets are good for in-person or online screenings.

Short films are available online through Thursday, March 3. Features are available online for four days, beginning the day after the film’s last in-person screening.

“Tracking Notes: The Secret World of Mountain Lions” — Hundreds of cameras spread throughout the mountains outside of Missoula yield an unprecedented glimpse into the hidden world of mountain lions, and reveal the interwoven tapestry of lives that make up wild places. World Premiere. Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Any Given Day” — In the midst of widespread defunding of community mental health care programs across the country, the Cook County Jail in Chicago has become a default treatment center for people living with mental illness. While investigating the treatment of detainees, filmmaker Margaret Byrne befriends participants in a mental health court probation program. What begins as a heartfelt desire to accurately portray their lives forces Margaret to reckon with her own history of mental illness. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 2:30 p.m.

“Cat Daddies” — A tender portrait of eight men whose love for cats has changed their lives, from internet celebrity to occupational therapy — and in the case of one disabled homeless man, a reason for hope. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 3 p.m.

“Mississippi Messiah” — Civil rights icon James Meredith never fit in — not as the first Black student at the University of Mississippi, not as a civil rights leader on the Meredith March, and certainly not while endorsing ex-Klansman David Duke. A nuanced examination of Meredith’s complicated life as a public figure. World Premiere. ZACC, 5:15 p.m.

Montana Made Shorts — Three short films shot in and/or about Montana:

“Meantime” — After Tim’s work-related stroke leads to troubling health complications, his son Michael returns home to Montana. As they spend the most time together since Michael’s childhood, they reckon with the past that haunts Tim. A deeply personal exploration of memory, guilt, labor, and the attempt to preserve the fleeting. World Premiere.

“The Cookie Man” — A former Dutch professional runner turned stroopwafel baker in Billings faces the reality that after 40 years of baking cookies he has to stop. But how do you give up something that has been your life for so long? As retirement looms, he questions who he has become, the choices that brought him here, and the choice still ahead. World Premiere.

“For Love of the Land” — John Hoiland is among the last of a bygone era. He’s lived his entire life in the rugged Western terrain where he chose working his family ranch over marriage and children. At 94 years old, with no heirs, John is facing the loss of his land and his legacy. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

Award Winners: #1 — “Nice to Meet You All” (Mini-Doc) and “Newtok” (Big Sky Award). Roxy, 5:45 p.m. #2 — “Shut Up and Paint” (Short) and “One Road to Quartzite” (Feature). Roxy, 8:30 p.m.

“White Coat Rebels” — The story of idealistic medical students and iconoclastic doctors who battle the structural inequalities of America’s health care system, in which their physicians’ oath to “do no harm” is challenged by the insidious power of the global pharmaceutical industry. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 7:45 p.m.

“Charm Circle” — Closing Night Film! In a deeply personal glimpse into the lives of an eccentric New York family, Nira attempts to bridge the fractured relationships between herself and her family. With humor and captivating emotional depth, the film weaves the past and the present together in a powerful family portrait that questions the value of the bonds that tie us together. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 8 p.m.

“Up on the Mountain” — Olivier Matthon, director. Alicia Dominguez, producer. ZACC, 11:45 a.m.

“Tracking Notes: The Secret World of Mountain Lions” — Colin Ruggiero, director; Joshua Lisbon, subject. Wilma, 12:30 p.m.

“Any Given Day” — Margaret Byrne, director; Latesha Dickerson, producer. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 2:30 p.m.

“Cat Daddies” – Mye Hoang, director. Wilma, 3 p.m.

“Mississippi Messiah” — Dylan Nelson, director. ZACC, 5:15 p.m.

“Meantime” — Michael Workman, director. World Premiere. “The Cookie Man” — Thomas Schenk, director. World Premiere. Montana Shorts. Wilma, 5:30 p.m.

“Charm Circle” — Nira Burstein, director. Wilma, 8 p.m.

