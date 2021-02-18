Big Sky Film Fest: Hope in the face of challenges

Engaging films. A strong story. Unforgettable characters. Creative approaches to storytelling.

The pandemic hasn’t changed the qualities of a great movie to Joanne Feinberg, programmer at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, which opens this Friday and continues through Feb. 28.

It has changed the set-up. It’s all virtual. Filmmakers will be doing Q&As, live and pre-taped. Instead of premieres happening at venues around downtown, the virtual schedule has new features going online every day and running for four days. The shorts, meanwhile, will be up the whole time.

With that many movies from so many places, there’s not a “theme” per se, but there are common threads. To find movies that suit your particular interest, head to the categories, where the 75-plus selections are broken out into broad strands, like “The Art of Aging,” “Indigenous Stories,” “Stranger than Fiction,” “Nature and Environment,” and more.

One recurring trait Feinberg has noticed is “the portrayal of very challenging situations we can all relate to in the last year, or four years, but a sense of hope and tenacity in the face of great challenges,” perhaps where individuals “overcome obstacles in many different ways.”