Big stories in small packages: International Wildlife Film Festival shorts to check out

In Hooper Bay, Alaska, an indigenous community is brought back to life each spring by the sounds of shorebirds returning to their nesting grounds. The people there have been living off the land for centuries and their life is driven by the movements of wildlife.

In La Chorea in Baja, California, they welcome the birds back with a community-wide festival to celebrate their return.

The film is elegant and peaceful, showing how harmonious life can be when humans and nature live together successfully.

“It displays sort of an ideal relationship to the wild that I think we should all sort of be reevaluating,” Richer said.

“Voices of the Pacific Flyway” is a finalist in the Living With Wildlife category and is available to stream for free during the week of the festival.

'The Science of an Extreme Animal Athlete'

From the highest peaks of the Rocky Mountains to the desert lowlands of the Southwest, deer mice have one of the broadest distributions in North America. In other words, they’re everywhere.