Breaking down the top 10 movies of 2021 at the Roxy Theater

Mothers of America

let your kids go to the movies!

get them out of the house so they won’t know what you’re up to

it’s true that fresh air is good for the body

but what about the soul

that grows in darkness, embossed by silvery images

– from "Ave Maria" by Frank O’Hara

I love going to the movies. My favorite moment is when the lights go down and the audience is hushed for that first instant, anticipating the journey we are about to take together, renewing our social contract of strangers on a mutual trip. My favorite films this year were mostly seen in the company of strangers, with one of my favorite people by my side. This is my preferred mode of transportation. To be moved to another world, 24 frames at a time. And thankfully the theatrical experience is available once again. Last year, I had access to the theater, since I work at the Roxy, but unfortunately I didn’t have access to the audiences, the missing magical ingredient whose presence transforms the movies into more than just silvery images on a screen.

Making my list of favorite films was a little more challenging this year. Hollywood’s tendency to release “important” films at the end of the year has always thrown me for a loop. Partly because those end-of-year releases cause me to rethink the films I’ve already seen in any given year, and partly because those releases often don’t make their way to where I am until early into the next year, creating a sort of limbo where I often feel like my list of personal favorites is somehow incomplete because I haven’t seen all of the films yet. That’s an absurd notion, of course. I mean, when can you ever see all the films?

Last year, with theaters shuttered around the world, it was a little easier to see all the films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Academy Awards, considered releases from January 2020 to February 28, 2021 instead of their traditional calendar year criteria, thereby extending the deadline so “important” releases that would have normally played qualifying runs in New York and Los Angeles in late 2020 were dolled out to everyone online in early 2021. As a result, there are quite a few 2021 films that dropped in February of last year which technically should be on my 2021 list. For example, "Minari," "Nomadland" and "Judas and the Black Messiah" all sit atop my list of favorite films of 2021. However, I will consider those as honorable mentions, and try to right the ship.

My list of favs coincides with the mid-year return to theatrically released films, and closes as the calendar closes. A couple of movies that will not play in Missoula until 2021 might have made the list, including Joel Coen’s highly reviewed "The Tragedy of Macbeth" (which opens at The Roxy on Jan. 7) and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s equally lauded "Drive My Car" (opening New Year’s Eve at The Roxy), but are sadly not in consideration.

Here are my 10 favorite films from 2021 (alphabetical order):

"C'mon C'mon" (Mike Mills)

"Coda" (Sian Heder)

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" (Michael Showalter)

"Inside" (Bo Burnham)

"In the Heights" (Jon M. Chu)

"Licorice Pizza" (Paul Thomas Anderson)

"Spencer" (Pablo Larraín)

"Summer of Soul" (Questlove)

"The Velvet Underground" (Todd Haynes)

The films on my list are funny and tragic and completely realized visions of their creators. Each is an authentic representation of the cultural terrain from which it sprang. The films also share a sense of authenticity that touched me personally and transported me to a place where the characters and their lives mattered more than anything else. This was as true with an imagined Princess Di as it was with a real life Sly Stone. The thing about movies is you get to dive in as deep as the filmmaker allows. In fact, when I don’t like a movie more times than not it’s because the film just won’t let me in.

Coincidentally, or not, all the films on this list played the Roxy, with the exception of "Inside," which was only available on Netflix. Each film benefited from the transformative alchemy of a live audience of strangers, gathered together in the darkness whose sole purpose is having their lives changed forever by the power of cinema. Most of the time movies are a let down, but when that monumental feat occurs, it confirms what we’re all here for in the first place, and it keeps us coming back for more.

Mike Steinberg is the Executive Director of The Roxy Theater, Missoula’s non-profit Community Cinema.

