Director Reed Morano on her female-centric action film, 'The Rhythm Section'

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — With plenty of guns, fistfights and bloodshed, "The Rhythm Section" has all the hallmarks of a classic revenge-thriller — the story of an ordinary person who becomes a highly skilled assassin to track down a murderer. Trailers and posters for the R-rated film promise exactly the kind of violent, action-driven entertainment you might expect from a midwinter release: Think "Taken," starring Liam Neeson, or "Edge of Darkness," with Mel Gibson.

There's one difference, however: The hero of "The Rhythm Section" is a woman.

Blake Lively in the lead as Stephanie Patrick, a Londoner whose parents perished in a downed plane, "The Rhythm Section" offers a rarity: a realistic, female action-heroine who is neither an invincible superhero nor a high-heeled seductress. The film's producer, Barbara Broccoli, is the woman behind EON Productions, of James Bond fame; the director, a Long Islander named Reed Morano, is also a woman. (Mark Burnell adapted the screenplay from his novel.) When "The Rhythm Section" arrives in theaters Friday, it will mark only the third non-Bond film from EON — not quite "Jane Bond," perhaps, but a female spy film nonetheless.

"We thought it would be empowering to women," Morano says of her film. "It also didn't have to abide by all these unwritten rules that female protagonists have to abide by."