Doc on Lady Griz Coach Robin Selvig wins regional Emmy

“The House That Rob Built,” a film about Lady Griz Coach Robin Selvig, won Best Documentary in the Cultural/Historical category in the Northwest Regional Emmy Awards over the weekend at a ceremony in Seattle.
Former Lady Griz player Megan Harrington co-directed, produced, wrote and edited the film with co-director Jonathan Cipiti. It covers Selvig’s nearly 40-year career with women’s basketball at the University of Montana, which included 865 wins and 286 losses.
“The credit goes to the entire team, who left it all on the court in every aspect," Harrington said in a news release. "Grateful to God for the opportunity to stand alongside them and tell stories. The film would not have been possible without Rob Selvig believing from the beginning in the greatness of women as athletes. As the 50th anniversary of Title IX approaches, may we remember the pioneers — coaches and players — who blazed a trail for love of the game. A special thank you to the Lady Griz family and Griz nation. There's no place like Dahlberg Arena.”
The film screened at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in 2020, and is available on DVD and streaming services including Tubi TV.