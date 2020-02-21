Film tells story of last generation of monks to study at sacred Tibetan monastery

“Tibet’s landscape is not only beautiful, but it also feels like the landscape was just freshly painted … you can smell and feel it,” Choephel said in an email, adding he wanted to capture the Tibetan belief that the landscape is blessed and sacred.

He also documents daily life as a monk, with scenes of prayer and practice and sounds of chanting and song.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The monks, gray and wrinkled, look back fondly and lovingly on their time at Ganden and give often emotional accounts of having to leave. Choephel said their tears were a bit of a surprise, as Buddhism teaches them to avoid attachment.

The interviews have an intimate feel, as Choephel conducted them in the monks’ living quarters. Their memories are told to the backdrop of archival photos and videos of Ganden, painting a vivid picture of a place that no longer exists.

Despite all you see the monks go through, the film has a happy ending, showing young monks learning to tie their traditional robes and scenes of packed prayer rooms in the rebuilt Ganden.