Films to watch on Sunday at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Spotlight – Shorts Block: MSU MFA

We’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of Montana State University’s MFA program in Science & Natural History Filmmaking by screening a block of 10 short films by MSU student filmmakers. “The Grove” — Aspen trees play a significant role in Mountain West ecosystems (4 min); “As A Star” — What is a self-portrait? Is it what you see inside of yourself, or a reflection that the outside world sees? (5 min); “Propagation” — An avalanche forecaster reflects on his job and experiences in the mountains (5 min); “Breathe” — An exploration of Breathwork and its potential to release stuck emotion and drama (6 min); “The Rivers That Shape Us” — A man with deep connections to rivers demonstrates why advocating for the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act is crucial to preserving Montanans' unique ways of life (7 min); “Sweetwater” — An examination of Florida’s Sweetwater Creek, and the ways it connects humans of the cities and wildlands of the marsh. (7 min); “The Things She Leaves Behind” — Three video calls with her granddaughter reveal how an elderly woman fights off the hopelessness and isolation of pandemic life (7 min); “Years Gone By” — A poignant look at the once-thriving oyster towns of Greenbackville and Franklin City, VA (7 min); “Weep” — An investigation of the role of crying in medicine, psychology and even dramatic arts (8 min); “Powder Arousal” — What do sexual risk-taking and backcountry powder skiing have in common? More than you might think (11 min).