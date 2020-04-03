From Evel to Elouise Cobell: Montana-made documentaries to stream

Maybe the right form of escapism right now isn't necessarily nonfiction, but a dose of reality from the recent past. Whether you want to revisit the life story of Butte native Evel Knievel or the story of the Milltown Dam's removal, Montana filmmakers have crafted immersive stories of all kinds. Here's some that are available on streaming services.

‘And We Were Young’

Missoula filmmaker Andy Smetanka’s movie is a do-it-yourself work of art in a category all its own. It is a documentary: You hear readings of oral histories recorded by World War I doughboys, who saw the worst of the front, that give you an overview of the art of the conflict. What you see is something else. Smetanka spent years crafting the visuals from the arduous process of stop-motion animation with silhouette cut-outs from paper. Don’t let the word “animation” deceive you. It’s a deeply intense film, with gorgeous visuals along with the terror.