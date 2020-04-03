From Evel to Elouise Cobell: Montana-made documentaries to stream

Maybe the right form of escapism right now isn't necessarily nonfiction, but a dose of reality from the recent past. Whether you want to revisit the life story of Butte native Evel Knievel or the story of the Milltown Dam's removal, Montana filmmakers have crafted immersive stories of all kinds. Here's some that are available on streaming services.
‘And We Were Young’
2015. Directed by Andy Smetanka. 75 min. Mature material, including animated scenes of war violence.
Missoula filmmaker Andy Smetanka’s movie is a do-it-yourself work of art in a category all its own. It is a documentary: You hear readings of oral histories recorded by World War I doughboys, who saw the worst of the front, that give you an overview of the art of the conflict. What you see is something else. Smetanka spent years crafting the visuals from the arduous process of stop-motion animation with silhouette cut-outs from paper. Don’t let the word “animation” deceive you. It’s a deeply intense film, with gorgeous visuals along with the terror.
Where to watch: Available for purchase on Vimeo.com.
‘Badger Creek’
2016. Jonathan Skurnik, Randy Vasquez. 27 min. Not rated.
This film, which screened at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, is described as a portrait of resilience, captured over a year in the life of a multi-generational Blackfeet family.
Where to watch: Kanopy, a streaming service that’s free with a library card or student ID.
‘Being Evel’
2015. Directed by Daniel Junge. 99 min. TV-MA.
If “Tiger King” whetted your appetite for films about deranged behavior, this feature-length movie about Butte’s famed son Evel Knievel is a good film to add to the queue. The director captures the awe and adventurous spirit that made the daredevil an icon, while also exploring his flaws.
Where: Starz via Hulu, or rental on other sites.
‘Dark Money’
2018. Directed by Kimberly Reed. 99 min. TV-14.
A piece of necessary viewing for Montana residents, this film by Helena native Kimberly Reed provides an in-depth look at the effects of unlimited campaign spending on statewide elections, and the efforts of politicians and a journalist to expose them.
Where: Rental or purchase on iTunes and Prime.
‘From Parts Unknown’
2018. Directed by Michael Workman. 28 min. TV-MA.
Missoula filmmaker Michael Workman traveled to Spokane to film this portrait of a backyard, DIY wrestling scene. It’s a ground-level view into a subculture you might not experience otherwise, and a personal view into the catharsis that one wrestler gets from suiting up in a persona and working through his post-traumatic stress.
Where: Vimeo, free.
High Plains Films
Doug Hawes-Davis and Drury Gunn Carr’s company dates back to 1992. Between the two of them, the High Plains archive covers everything from an in-depth examination of the asbestos health crisis (“Libby, Montana”) to Texas rock ‘n’ roll band the Gourds (“All the Labor”) or North American bison (“Facing the Storm”).
For an impressionistic look at the Milltown Dam and its removal, see “Two Rivers,” a 45-minute film that emphasizes visuals from the conflux of the Clark Fork and Blackfoot, which seems enticing during self-isolation. For a quirkier experience, check out “This is Nowhere,” which examines the culture of RV owners who travel the U.S. staying in Wal-Mart parking lots.
You can rent High Plains Films’ feature-length movies on its Vimeo channel. To watch the free, shorter movies, head to “The Montana Experience” channel on YouTube or HighPlainsFilms.org.
‘Kicking the Loose Gravel Home’
1976. 58 min. Produced by Annick Smith. TV-G.
Revisit the work of Richard Hugo, and see him read his poetry, in this 1976 doc. The poet’s connection to the Montana landscape, and his love of road trips and beauty in the face of entropy, are uniquely suited to the present moment.
Where to watch: PBS.org
MAPS Media Institute
This program, which teaches students filmmaking skills, has an entire channel showing off its work.
Some of the shorts have gone on to screen in the “Made in Montana” strand of the annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. In “Browning Rising Voices,” you can learn about the work of a spoken-word program on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. Or take a peek at “In This Together, We Are One: The Buffalo Unity Project,” directed by students at Poplar Middle School, about the project’s efforts to connect indigenous youth with their cultural heritage.
Go to the MAPS Media Institute channel on YouTube to watch.
‘Skips Stones for Fudge’
2016. 51 min. Directed by Ryan Seitz.
This film isn’t set in Montana, or about Montana subjects, but it was made by a Montana team. It’s a fun and absorbing movie, and a welcome piece of escapism, that merges several film types. The sports rivalry, the exhaustion of pursuing perfection, and the weird hobby movie, all in one by examining the competition between two champion stone-skippers.
Where: Vimeo rental, Amazon Prime (free).
‘The Warming Shed’
2018. Directed by Nathan Reich. 24 min. Not rated.
An affectionate portrait of a life on a cattle ranch outside Baker, Montana, this film takes its title from the structure on the property where a teenager cares for a sickly calf.
‘100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice’
2016. Directed by Melinda Janko. 75 min. Not rated.
This film documents the years-long battle that Blackfeet tribal member Elouise Cobell fought against the U.S. government over its mismanagement of lease payments owed to Indian tribes across the country.
Where to watch: Kanopy, a streaming service that’s free with a library card or student ID.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!