Guests highlight Flathead Lake film fest

The Flathead Lake International Cinemafest is marking its 10th anniversary the weekend of Jan. 28-30 at the Showboat Stadium 6 in Polson.

FLIC screens full-length features, shorts, animation, student films and documentaries. This year, that includes 41 domestic and international films, featuring entries from 18 countries as well as Montana films, according to a news release, with a number of filmmakers coming in for their screenings.

The lineup

Included in the lineup this year is a documentary feature, "Open Field." It "provides a hard-hitting inside look inside the world of women’s tackle football," according to the news release. It includes NFL greats Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer.

It was shot on location over the course of six years, including three world championships with Team USA.

"Open Field" screens at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. (Times are subject to change, so check FLICPolson.com.)

One of the top narrative shorts is the Academy Award-nominated "Feeling Through," a coming-of-age story that follows teenager Tereek, who’s wandering the streets of New York and looking for a place to crash for the night, who encounters Artie, a deaf/blind man in need of help getting home. From that initial awkward meeting between strangers an intimate bond is formed, and a very moving personal journey that forever changes Tereek.

Guests

FLIC Director David W. King is excited about this year’s special guests. Producer Gerald Molen will present his classic film, “Jurassic Park,” and participate in a Q&A after the screening.

Molen served as producer on many of Steven Spielberg’s iconic films, including "Schindler’s List," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” "Minority Report," and "Hook." Molen’s other notable producing credits include "Twister," "Days of Thunder," and "Rain Man."

Another returning guest is standup comedian Adam Yenser. He has filmed camera stints as "Adam the Cashier" for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," appeared on Conan and FOX Laughs, has written for the Oscars, been a freelance contributor to SNL’s "Weekend Update," and co-produced the web series "Laugh Lessons with Kevin Nealon."

Standup comedian Brian Kiley joins Yenser this year for a live event called "Comedians in Chairs Eating Popcorn." Kiley has made over 20 combined appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show,” and “Late Night with Conan O’Brien.” He’s been a staff writer for Conan for over 20 years and serves as the show’s head monologue writer. Kiley’s won six Writer’s Guild Awards and has been nominated for an Emmy more than 15 times, earning an Emmy in 2007.

FLIC kicks off on Friday, Jan. 28, with an informal gathering at the Cove Deli and Pizza at 11 Third Ave. in Polson. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served, with optional menu items available. FLIC 2022 screenings start at 6 p.m. on multiple screens at the Showboat Stadium 6, 416 Main St.

On Saturday afternoon at 4:30, there is another informal gathering for FLIC filmmaker and audience participants at Blodgett Creamery Coffee Saloon, where complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and optional menu selections will be available.

The FLIC 2022 weekend closes out with an awards show and dessert reception on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Free to the public. Location is the Showboat Stadium 6.

The Showboat Cinema Stadium 6 will host encore screenings from Sunday evening, Jan. 30, through Thursday evening, Feb. 3, at 4:30 and 7 p.m. To view FLIC 2022 weekend and encore screening schedules and other information, visit FLICPolson.com, where festival passes and individual screening tickets may also be purchased.

