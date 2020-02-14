'Healing From Hate': Film follows 'formers' as they de-radicalize from neo-Nazi extremism

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In the film, the men talk about feeling small and ignored as adolescents, saying joining the groups and adopting an ideology that told them they were better than others made them feel powerful and like they were a part of something.

“Once you understand that piece, hopefully it allows a portion of empathy in terms of understanding why it's so hard to leave,” he said, adding these men become so embedded, they often have to leave behind jobs, girlfriends or even wives to get out.

“When you first leave a group and you’re looking for a support network … you’re talking about men who are scared and vulnerable. They’ve had everything they’ve known stripped away from them.”

Many of the “formers” bear the permanent marks of their time in these radical groups in the form of swastika tattoos, and part of the film looks at their struggle to be accepted back into mainstream society.

“What a lot of them talk about is this period of time in the 'wilderness,' where even when they’re trying to be better people and reverse this life of hatred, it’s been really difficult because people aren’t willing to give them the benefit of the doubt.”