Heidi the octopus joins a human family

They had to create custom rigs for their cameras so they could move around easily, but Fitch said they were able to capture the lucky shots because they were at the house all the time.

“The sun would hit the tank and throw a rainbow somewhere or Heidi would move through the lighting and cast a shadow of herself on the wall,” Fitch said. “We were just there opportunistically to capture those things.”

In many ways, Heidi is treated more like a family member or pet than an at-home experiment, and watching a scientist interact with his subject matter in that way is refreshing.

When Scheel or Laurel approach the tank, Heidi floats over to greet them. She wraps her tentacles tightly around their arms and fingers, clinging to them in what looks like a show of affection. In the end, they’re convinced she is looking back at them through the glass, recognizing Scheel as a different person than his daughter.

While Laurel wasn’t originally supposed to be a main character, she became just as intrigued with Heidi as her father and ended up helping him with the experiment.