Here are the winners at the 2021 Big Sky Documentary Film Fest

"No matter how much you might know about this issue, you probably haven’t heard of this little ice cream shop and its Confederate flag — but you should. This was the film that we wanted the whole world to see.”

Big Sky award

Jury statement: “We're pleased to honor a documentary feature that demonstrates such clear storytelling craft — beautiful cinematography, intimacy with the characters, unexpected twists, and a compelling arc that holds the viewer in hand. Using personal accounts of life in isolation, the film explores the psychological and emotional challenges astronauts will face on extended space exploration voyages. That the themes of the film speak so well to our collective experience of isolation — both the loneliness and the oppressive closeness of confinement — is just a graceful coincidence, providing an opportunity for us to reflect on the joy and madness of being cooped up for a year.”