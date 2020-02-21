Here's the winners: Big Sky Doc Fest announces competition awards

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival announced the winners of its competitions on Friday night in Missoula.

Each year, the festival holds four competitions during its 10 days of programming, which included just under 149 movies.

The competitions are juried by panels of professional filmmakers, programmers, festival representatives and educators.

“There are so many impressive works in competition this year and I do not envy the jury’s difficult decisions,” Big Sky Executive Director Rachel Gregg said in a news release. “Across the board the films in competition are so strong and we look forward to seeing these films continue to reach wide audiences after their special recognition at Big Sky.”

Mini-Doc

For films 15 minutes and under

The jury: Suzan Beraza, Quinn Costello, Sohrab Mirab

Winner: "A Bold Experiment," directed by Alexander Milan and Andrew Miller, 2020, U.S., 10 minutes, world premiere.

Description: A Texas businessman sets out to build the world's first manmade bat cave, which eventually housed half a million bats.