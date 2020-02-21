Here's the winners: Big Sky Doc Fest announces competition awards

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival announced the winners of its competitions on Friday night in Missoula.
Each year, the festival holds four competitions during its 10 days of programming, which included just under 149 movies.
The competitions are juried by panels of professional filmmakers, programmers, festival representatives and educators.
“There are so many impressive works in competition this year and I do not envy the jury’s difficult decisions,” Big Sky Executive Director Rachel Gregg said in a news release. “Across the board the films in competition are so strong and we look forward to seeing these films continue to reach wide audiences after their special recognition at Big Sky.”
Mini-Doc
For films 15 minutes and under
The jury: Suzan Beraza, Quinn Costello, Sohrab Mirab
Winner: "A Bold Experiment," directed by Alexander Milan and Andrew Miller, 2020, U.S., 10 minutes, world premiere.
Description: A Texas businessman sets out to build the world's first manmade bat cave, which eventually housed half a million bats.
The jury said, "With an unexpected retelling of the classic man versus nature story, the winning film captures the premise of human folly and its impact on the natural world."
Short competition
For films between 15 and 40 minutes long
The jury: Warren Etheridge, Sarah Lash, Jeff Sterrenberg
Winner: "Collete," directed by Anthony Giacchino, U.S., 25 minutes, world premiere.
Description: A former French Resistance member returns to German after more than 70 years to visit the concentration camp where the Nazis killed her brother.
The jury praised how filmmaker Anthony Giacchino trails closely behind, always at just the right distance so a viewer is privy to the summoning of past pain while remaining respectful of the space needed by the subjects to cope with triggered trauma."
Honorable mention: "Church and the Fourth Estate," directed by Brian Knappenberger, 2020, U.S., 39 min.
Description: An investigative team uncovers files that reveal allegations of child abuse in Idaho’s Grand Teton Counsel of the Boy Scouts, leading to a public fight between the state's richest resident and journalists at a newspaper.
The jury remarked that "a good story needn’t be a happy one. And the abuses detailed in 'The Church and the Fourth Estate' are heartbreaking and yet empowering as we learn how personal integrity and professional ethics can triumph over systemic injustice."
You have free articles remaining.
Big Sky Award
Presented to one film that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West.
Jury: Clare Ann Harff, Justin Lubke and Kimberly Reed
Winner: "Public Trust," directed by David Garrett Byars, 2020, 96 minutes, world premiere.
Description: The film details the fight over efforts to privatize some of the 640 million acres of public lands in the United States, focusing on efforts of journalist Hal Herring and activists working to protect Bears Ears National Monument in Utah, the Boundary Waters Wilderness in Minnesota and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska.
The jury said the film "deftly realizes a vast, complex story with cinematic vision, compelling characters and historical significance to explain the fight to protect what may be America’s greatest treasure: our public lands."
Honorable mention: "Sisters Rising," directed by Willow O'Feral and Brad Heck, 2020, U.S., 59 minutes, world premiere.
Description: The film introduces Native women fighting to store personal and tribal sovereignty in the face of ongoing sexual violence toward Indigenous women in the United States.
The jury said it "shines an unflinching and ultimately uplifting light onto righting injustice on both an individual and systemic level."
Feature competition
For films more than 40 minutes long
Jury: Anne Hubbell, Caroline Libresco, Travis Morss
Winner: "I Am Not Alone," directed by Garin Hovannisian, 2019, 93 minutes, U.S.
Description: A man walks across Armenia to inspire a "velvet revolution" and topple the government.
The movie was selected "for its bold artfulness, exacting vision, and unparalleled access in creating a thrilling and intimate chronicle of non-violent revolution," according to the jury.
Honorable mention No. 1: "Feels Good Man," directed by Arthur Jones, 2020, U.S., United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, Hong Kong, 93 minutes.
Description: Chronicles how artist Matt Furie's cartoon character, Pepe the Frog, escaped his control to become a white nationalist icon.
Jury statement: Selected for "its sobering, yet entertaining, forensic approach to explaining the establishment and co-option of Pepe the Frog from goofy cartoon to alt-right hate symbol and beyond."
Honorable mention No. 2: "Sunless Shadows," directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, 2019, Iran, Norway, 74 minutes.
Description: Filmmakers interview adolescent girls jailed in an Iranian juvenile detention center for murdering fathers, husbands or male family members.
The jury selected the film for "exposing the desperation and resiliency of young Iranian women serving time at a juvenile detention center, and the unlikely opportunity that their incarceration allows them as they form tight friendships and are able to speak freely about their regrets and hopes."