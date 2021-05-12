Homegrown film production studio debuts in Missoula

Local clients include Silk Road’s spice blends; or pro-bono work for the Poverello Center. As an example of the studio’s potential, he said a Georgia-based studio asked them to shoot parts for several “known” (but he can’t say) actors while they were in town.

They’re also working on a program of their own called the Treasure State Grant, that can provide resources to local productions led by Montanans, Nilles said. They’ve given out two so far, offering help on equipment, studio time, crew and post-production, he said.

The studios are located in the back of the former Missoula Winery and Event Center. (It’s pivoting to beer as Cymatic Fermentation Project.)

They’re equipped with a cyclorama wall to create the “infinite white background” used in product and music videos. They can paint it green on occasion if need be, and have LED light panels to adjust to different colors on the fly.

“You can match the color of the brand, or it makes interviews interesting,” he said. They have an Edelkrone motion control system for product videos or macro shots. (They have a macro probe lens, that looks like a cattle prod, and is partially waterproof, that can be used for close-in shots. Think of restaurant commercials where the food looks outsized.)