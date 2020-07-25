How Montana documentary filmmakers cope with the pandemic

"We got a really amazing headwind in production funding" from Vision Maker Media, Ivan said. The two had earned the backing of various kinds from a huge list of supporters: the Independent Television Service, the International Documentary Association, the Big Sky Film Institutes Native Filmmaker Initiative, Tribeca Film Institute, Humanities Montana and more.

The notion of filming on reservations, which around the United States have been disproportionately hard-hit by the spread of COVID, has forced them to pause for at least a year.

"Knowing that we have family there, would it be wise for us to come in as technically outsiders, even though we are Blackfeet? You know, coming in and possibly exposing these vulnerable families and communities?" said Ivan, who also noted that he himself is high-risk.

Ivy said that as a filmmaker, it's hard — she loves shooting, after all. But the two said the postponement has given them more time to work on their treatment.

"It's been good to kind of step back and re-examine all of the footage that we already have right now, and re-examine the story and kind of dial it down to the point so that when we start shooting again, we’ll just kind of be able to go with the flow and shoot exactly what we want to shoot," she said.