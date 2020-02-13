In Ross brothers' unconventional film, spend one night in a dive bar

They held several filming sessions and the core of the movie is an unbroken scene shot from 4 in the afternoon until 7 in the morning. Given the experimental nature of the set-up, Bill said he was "very prepared for it to not work at all." After roughly 10 minutes, the two brothers, each shooting footage, felt they were in their comfort zone, as did their cast. "Those folks know what a barroom is and how to operate in it," he said.

"They took over," Turner said, and "created their own dynamics. It really just became its own living, breathing entity, and we just needed to be there in it."

The particular timing of the project is responsible for some of the emotional discussions — more than one person breaks out in tears — since it was not long after the 2016 presidential election.

"No matter what your politics are, people were feeling a lot of feelings at that time," which was conducive to "more existential conversations," Turner said.

They had assistance outside in case anyone needed help, during the shoot or after they'd decided to leave. (A handful make the sort of exit you'd expect, sometimes with profanity.)