An independent coming-of-age drama is seeking extras for an upcoming shoot. "Mickey and the Bear" is set in Anaconda and will be filmed there and the surrounding areas in August and September.
No acting experience is required. Jesy Rae Buhl, who's working on the casting, said in an email that they're "working primarily with people who have never acted before to give the film a more authentic feel." They are still casting some speaking roles as well as lots of extras of all ages.
Here's a capsule description of the plot:
“In Anaconda, Montana, 17-year-old Mickey Peck lives a codependent existence with her struggling, addict father, Hank. But when she falls for Wyatt, a confident newcomer with plans to leave town after graduation, Mickey realizes she wants to leave too. 'Mickey and the Bear' tells the heartbreaking, coming-of-age story of a teenage girl’s emancipation from her oppressive father in pursuit of an identity all her own as an independent young woman."
"Mickey and the Bear" was written by Annabelle Attanasio, who will also direct. On the film's website, she wrote that she made multiple visits to Anaconda to research the film and meet local residents during the writing.
Buhl said the lead roles have been cast by non-locals. However, there are 30 supporting roles for locals and 150 to 200 slots for extras.
Many of the roles only require a few days on set, Buhl wrote.
Here are parts and ages:
- Veterans, age 60 and older
- Young adults, age 18 to 25
- Young athletes, age 18 to 25
- Middle-aged men and women
- Elderly men and women
- All other ages
To audition, email mickeycasting@gmail.com or text 406-813-0264 with the following:
- Name, age, contact phone number and/or email
- A recent photograph
- Your location