IF YOU GO

The third annual ​​Nłʔay “En-th-a-eye” Indigenous Film Festival is Friday-Saturday, April 12-13​,​ at the MCT Center for the Performing Arts, 200 N. Adams St. Admission is $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday, or a donation of canned goods to the Missoula Food Bank.

For more information, go to https://www.muihc.org/indigenous-film-festival/. (Scroll down for the day-by-day schedule. The site works best on desktop browsers.)