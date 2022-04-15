International Wildlife Film Festival back in Missoula theaters this spring

The animal films are back in the theater this year at the International Wildlife Film Festival.

After two years of virtual events, the festival has returned with in-person screenings, along with its now-2-year-old international virtual fan base.

While a wildlife festival has no shortage of heavy information to share, artistic director Carrie Richer said she considered multiple fronts on the movie selection. This year's theme is “resilience,” which seems appropriate for the occasion. Richer said viewers seem to be craving “not completely escapism, but people are looking for and seeking hopeful stories” to play alongside the necessary hard doses of reality.

Now 45 years old, the nonprofit IWFF has been around longer than many festivals and also has its legacy to maintain, Richer said. Chuck Jonkel, the bear biologist who founded the festival, aimed to support “ethical filmmaking.” In the beginning, he laid out a description that still holds true: he wanted it to be "the children’s film festival, we want to be the first-putter’s film festival, we want to be the down-home film festival, we want to be the scientifically accurate film festival.”

In the past number of years, this particular niche of documentary film is taking a harder line. For instance, David Attenborough, now 95, has three films in the festival, and he doesn't skirt the big issues.

“He’s pretty adamant about acknowledging climate change,” Richer said. “The industry is hyper-aware now that they have a responsibility.”

The jury includes trained biologists, too, Richer said, and they reject entries that deny the relevant science.

Rewilding the theater, streets

This year, the movies are all playing inside its homebase at the Roxy Theater a la 2019, with a virtual catalog available after the in-person events. In 2021, the screenings were virtual except for a handful in the Roxy Garden, behind the theater building, and Ogren-Allegiance Field, with some outdoor activities.

The WildWalk parade is returning to Higgins Avenue, too. A homegrown Missoula tradition in which community groups, classes and individuals dress up or make floats signifying animals, fish, birds, insects and more, hasn’t been held in any official way for two years. On Saturday, April 23, the menagerie will convene at 10:30 a.m. and then begin the walk at 11 a.m. Because of construction on Beartracks Bridge, the parade will start at First Interstate Bank and then head north to the red XXXXs for the WildFest, with music from Transcendental Express and food trucks. Everyone is invited to dress up and participate.

The lineup

Among the 74 features and shorts, there are some you won’t see anywhere else in the near future.

“Fire of Love” just premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Director Sarah Dosa assembled the film from footage shot by Katia and Maurice Krafft, French volcanologists who are married. The two studied volcanoes at close range, building up an archive of footage shot on 16mm film. While their work was considered to have produced information that saves lives, it claimed their own lives during an eruption in Japan in 1991. Miranda July narrates. (April 23, 26, 30)

To make “The Territory,” director Alex Pritz and company gave cameras to their subjects, the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people, who are pushing back against deforestation in the Amazon.

“He gave them cameras, so a lot of it is them filming from the inside … the access he got and the footage he got is incredible,” Richer said, adding that it feels different than a wildlife film, as you see “dynamic tension” building from multiple points of view. (April 27, 29)

The subject of COVID is present in some films, or directly responsible for their existence. An Attenborough narrated piece, “The World Without Us,” explores the resurgence of nature during the lockdown phase of COVID, when human activity slowed dramatically in a short period of time. Besides the data showing decreased pollution, you’ll see tigers roaming the empty streets of major cities.

“It is inspiring, because you can see that we really could effect quite a bit of change,” she said. “And then it’s also tough — has our world rolled right back?” (April 24, 28).

In “My Garden of a Thousand Bees,” photographer Martin Dohrn spent part of the pandemic filming bees in a garden, using a variety of lenses to provide close-up views that the average person might not want to seek out on their own. It’s a reminder that you don’t have to travel far, and instead “ask how much you can see if you open your eyes and sit still for a minute,” Richer said. (April 23, 27)

A tribute to a late scientist comes with “E.O. Wilson: Of Ants and Men.” That screening on April 26 is at the University Center Theater — there will be a reception where you can meet “bug ambassadors” from the Missoula Butterfly House and Insectarium.

Montana films

“Tracking Notes: The Secret World of Mountain Lions” was shot on the MPG Ranch and other lands in the Bitterroot Valley, providing views of mountain lions recorded by cameras for a scientific study. The director, Colin Ruggiero, worked with MPG’s researcher Joshua Lisbon, on the project, which took years to assemble. (April 24).

An IWFF Lab fellow, Lara Tomov, is presenting several films, including “Returning Fire to the Land,” looks at the wildfire management style of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. (April 26)

“America’s Heartland: Wild Prairie Reborn,” a Smithsonian Channel production, takes viewers to the American Prairie Reserve in northeast Montana, where the nonprofit is seeking to protect a large grassland ecosystem. (April 24)

Janine Benyus, the founder of the Biomimicry Institute here in Missoula, is one of the protagonists featured in “Going Circular,” a movie about efforts to adapt our behavior to nature. (April 25)

IWFF labs and virtual fests

The labs project has changed tacks this year. Before, they’d invite emerging filmmakers for a week of classes and filmmaking. This year, the organizers decided to reach out to experienced directors so they’d have more time to be out at events and festivals.

They can get out and “enjoy Montana and go to the screenings and be around the festival more, and then they make a short film that will be premiering at our awards.”

The awards are Thursday, April 28, at the Wilma. It’s free. They’ll also screen “The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness.”

After the 30th, the virtual festival runs May 1-7. All the movies will be available unless there’s a specific reason they can’t be shown yet in a geographic area.

Originally a pandemic-era innovation, the virtual festival now helps ensure the festival pencils out financially, and they’ve cultivated pockets of fandom in Europe and Vancouver, British Columbia, among others.

Richer said advance ticket sales have been good, which helps. National Geographic stopped sponsoring events like the IWFF, but the University of Montana and local businesses stepped forward enough to keep them from having to cut programs.

“People just realize that it’s special, and they want to keep it and support it,” she said.

