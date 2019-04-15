IF YOU GO

"The Last Pig" is screening as part of the 42nd annual International Wildlife Film Festival, which runs through April 19 at the Roxy Theater and venues around Missoula. Go to wildlifefilms.org for tickets or more information.

"The Last Pig" will screen as part of the "Rhythms in Nature" shorts block on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. and April 19 at 12:15 p.m. It's unrated, and about 50 min.