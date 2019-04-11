IF YOU GO

The 42nd annual International Wildlife Film Festival runs from Saturday, April 13, to Friday, April 19, at the Roxy Theater. Some special events take place elsewhere, so check the schedule. Single screening tickets are $8 general, $7 for students/seniors and $5 for those under 18. There are five-punch passes for $35 and all-screening and all-access passes available. See the full line-up at wildlifefilms.org.

WildWalk Parade and WildFest

Missoulians of all ages kick of the festival with a parade of animal costumes (or plants) down Higgins Avenue. It starts at noon at the red Xs (show up at 11:30 if you're marching) and ends in Caras Park for the WildFest, with music, food and more.

Awards

The IWFF awards ceremony is at 5 p.m. Friday, April 19, at the Wilma. Watch short films made by IWFF Labs fellows right here in Montana during IWFF, plus "Epic Yellowstone: Return of the Predator" at 6:45 p.m.