Isolated village life at 11,000 feet, with no power

What would life be like in the mountains if there were no power?

Murghab, a village in Tajikistan that sits at elevation 11,800 feet in the Pamir mountains, is beautiful but dauntingly austere. The filmmakers match that spirit with an engrossing yet spare and unobtrusive cinema verite style — observing residents in their daily routines or lightly explaining their way of life without sitting down for a history lesson.

Viewers first meet a group of men distributing fuel, then loading into a rickety truck to pick teresken, a shrub that regrows in five years’ time at most, that the village uses to heat stoves. After laboring in brutal wind, their vehicle runs out of gas after dark.

Slowly and deliberately, the filmmakers lay out a portrait of life lived under extreme hardship: The town has no electricity, the hydrostation has died, and infrastructure has declined after the fall of the Soviet Union. Many of the formerly opulent features of the town are gone. A welder fires up a diesel generator to fabricate a stove to burn teresken. A wrecked building might one day be suitable to process wool. One man works hard to grow vegetables with greenhouses and supplies donated by aid groups.