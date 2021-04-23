IWFF: 'Corona' examines pandemic from global perspective

What does the exact origin of a novel coronavirus have to do with you — a viewer at the International Wildlife Film Festival in Montana, more likely than not, watching at home on a computer?

Your gadgets for streaming require coltan, a mineral that can only be obtained a few places in the world, including a site in the Democratic Republic of Congo adjacent to the jungle.

“By purchasing a cellphone,” David Quammen says, “we ask a miner to go into that forest and mine coltan for us and what is that miner going to eat? That miner is going to eat wildlife, and expose himself or herself to the viruses that they carry. We are driving this whole thing by all of the choices that we make.”

Quammen, a Bozeman-based science writer, lays out that example in the documentary, “Corona: The Pandemic and the Pangolin.” He’s one of a Zoom chorus of scientists and experts who explain the background of the current pandemic, theories on its origins, and implications that human development have for future outbreaks.

They also call for increased collaboration and changes in human behavior to stave off worse outcomes than the one we're experiencing.