IWFF: Opening week films take you to the wilds of Tokyo and the UK

About 20 movies are opening this Saturday at the virtual portion of the International Wildlife Film Festival. Here are some spotlight reviews. For the full list, head to wildlifefilms.org.

‘The Last Song of the Nightingale’

Directors: Katie Stacey, Luke Massey

Run time: 57 min.

Country: United Kingdom

This particular bird, with its deep repertoire of songs, draws all types of fans.

In “Song of the Nightingale,” the testimonials come from poets. Keats wrote an ode. Musicians like to jam with them, whether they play jazz or sing folk. A graffiti artist appreciates them for aesthetic and environmental reasons. Someone recovering from personal crises pays tribute to the healing qualities of birdsong. To writers, they’re “the master, the maestro” of hazel coppice.

Scientists, like that street artist, have multifaceted reasons, too. This documentary purposefully casts a wide net while raising a conservation issue, showing the importance of a species through the aesthetics and human history before getting into down into the stickier issues of biodiversity and habitat preservation.