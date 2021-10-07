'Lamb' review: Woolly, low-keyed supernatural winner

Blinding snow, heavy breathing from an unseen force: The first few seconds of "Lamb" suggests Liam Neeson has returned for another wintry exercise in human-on-human revenge.

But no! There's nothing predictable or formulaic about this masterly exercise in incremental, calmly framed tension and uneasy human/animal coexistence. Even with a slight misjudgment in the final minutes — it feels incomplete, somehow — it's the most assured debut in the supernatural thriller genre (it's not a horror movie) since "The Witch" five years ago.

"Lamb" comes from first-time feature film director/co-writer Valdimar Johannsson. In rural Iceland, married sheep farmers Maria (Noomi Rapace) and Ingvar (Hilmir Snær Guonason) tend their flock, harvest their potatoes and go about their routines in the shadow of their nearby mountain. We're constantly aware of animals monitoring their every move, especially the watchful farmhouse dog and cat, as well as the pregnant sheep in the barn behind the house.

The film visually withholds key details in its first 30 minutes, but the birth of one particular ewe lamb astonishes Maria and Ingvar into stunned wonderment. We, the audience, already know something the characters don't: There's a mysterious spirit roaming the hills and valleys.