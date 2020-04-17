'Lost Cities': Interactive documentary dives into coral reefs at virtual International Wildlife Film Fest

“Maybe teachers could design questions that would kind of encourage those family discussions or family talks about it and we feel like that’s a great way to kind of reach people that might not choose to watch something like this otherwise.”

One of their hopes for the future is to set up mobile exhibits of “Lost Cities” in the form of kiosks or stations in places where people gather, such as airports, hotel lobbies and shopping malls.

“This was one thing Ruth really wanted to do and we’re really hoping we can still do that, is get it into places and spaces where people are where they might be interested in picking it up and playing with it a little bit,” Moslemi said.

The film is narrated by Gates and focuses on her research, now an homage to a pillar in the marine biology community who is no longer with us. The coral expert passed away in October 2018, while “Lost Cities” was still in production.

“As we were filming, Ruth had been diagnosed with brain cancer and was sort of already dealing with the ramifications of that,” Moslemi said, adding a good portion of the footage of Gates in the field came from other organizations that had worked with her.