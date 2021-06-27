Missoula director releases documentary ‘Fathom’ on whale culture

Bobbing silently on the mirror-like surface of the still ocean off a bay in Alaska, three researchers and a documentary filmmaker attempted to fathom the sound of dozens of whales breathing.
“There's no visual cue. You just hear it. So, it's like these disembodied breaths that you hear in every direction at almost any time,” said Drew Xanthopoulos, director of "Fathom" and a Missoula resident.
“And it sounds like the world is breathing. It's just one of the most profound experiences I've ever had as a person, and it'll stick with me the rest of my life.”
Xanthopoulos explained how the sound of a whale breathing can be heard 10 miles away, long after the blow is gone. And that’s just one of dozens of whale facts he’s buried himself in over the last four years.
He first became interested in whales when he heard some dolphin researchers discuss them on the radio.
“I started reading everything I could get my hands on related to whale cognition, evolution, communication culture and the collective,” Xanthopoulos said. “The story that was revealing itself, when you put all the pieces together, was wilder than any science fiction I'd ever read or seen.”
Not only does the ancient and widely unknown history and evolution of whales resemble science fiction, the calls and songs they use are alien-like — mysterious, eerie, enchanting and sometimes a bit silly.
Finding the story
The film follows two scientists and their research teams as they attempt to understand the way humpback whales communicate on two opposite sides of the planet. One attempted to talk with a whale using their own calls in Alaska and another traced whale songs across the Southeast Pacific to prove that the creatures have an interconnected social culture in French Polynesia.
Xanthopoulos found the two scientists he’d feature in his film, Michelle Fournet and Ellen Garland, at whale conferences. He went there just to meet and talk with whale researchers.
“The way I like making films is honestly, step one is you're making friends first because you're asking so much of somebody to be in a film and they're exposing themselves professionally, but also personally,” Xanthopoulos said.
He had to find people who he got along with and who he could build trust with. He said he understands how much he’s asking of someone to be constantly in their space with a camera, even in stressful and personal moments.
He found both Fournet and Garland to be generous and forthcoming. He was surprised and grateful for how quickly they built trust in him enough to invite him on their boats. He spent a month off the grid with Fournet and her Alaskan team, relying on solar panels to charge his equipment. In that time, he managed to capture some truly authentic moments between the women there as they opened up to one another about their hopes and dreams, their desire to stay in the field where they could connect with nature, and the fact that they’d worn the same shirts for several days in a row.
“To answer these questions I have to remove myself from society and live in a world that is dominated by animals,” Fournet said in the film. “And it doesn’t feel like a sacrifice. It feels like a release.”
While Fournet was content to stay in the field indefinitely, Garland found herself missing her husband and home, despite her love for field work. But her passion and determination pushed her forward.
“I’m a nerdy scientist trying to understand our planet, trying to understand all the animals on our planet before they disappear,” Garland said in the film.
To also try filming while on a boat added another layer to the challenge.
His first day out on a boat, Xanthopoulos became extremely seasick within the first few hours. He had to lie down and fell asleep thinking the project was over before it had even started. He thought his body wasn’t going to let him make the film.
Then, “I woke up suddenly, the sun on my face and I was starving, and I ate two boxes of rice crackers,” he said. “I don't know why I was just starving for rice crackers and I never got seasick after that.”
He also had to learn how to take up as little space, view and attention of the researchers as possible, while in a boat about the size of a couch. In Alaska, the challenge was not making any noise to disrupt them listening for the whales as they were out on the silent waters. In French Polynesia, it was developing sea legs to maintain his balance and his camera’s on the rough waters.
The biggest challenge for Xanthopoulos, though, was folding the stories of Garland and Fournet into that of the whales and their research, within the time constraints of a 90-minute movie. He spent over a year piecing the film together with his editor, Robin Schwartz, combating the difficulties of working from home through the pandemic and bouncing ideas off each other over Zoom.
He wanted to share his newfound passion and interest in whales with the world, and he wanted to tell the stories of who Garland and Fournet are beyond their research. The end product is a seamless expression of that.
A constant motif throughout the film is the elation on the faces of the researchers when they discover something, when they see or hear a whale, or when they play back the calls and songs of their humpback friends. Their passion and personality is evident in the way they interact with others and their work.
“Some things we do are not innate,” Garland said in the movie. “They’re learned. They tell us who we’re connected to and where we belong. We call these things culture. The oldest cultures are not human, they’re from the ocean.”
Garland’s research shows how whales pass and evolve their songs from one population to the next over hundreds, and potentially thousands, of miles. She shows how they sing not just for mating, but to perhaps tell their own stories. A humpback whale’s song is more elaborate than that of any other animals we know of.
“They have rhythm, timed breathing, rhyming and repetition,” Garland said.
Fournet has spent over a decade on her research to create a playback tape to play to the whales, to see if they’d talk back. They have endless calls. Some sound like water droplets and others like dinosaurs. But Fournet focused her research on what she called the “whup.” A whup sounds just like the word and the image it creates on a spectrogram kind of looks like a fingerprint.
“I think the whup is kind of a hello to them,” Fournet said. “Possibly, ‘Hello I am,’ which raises the question: If each whale has their own whup, could they use it to identify each other? This is why I’m playing this sound. Before you can have a conversation, it helps to introduce yourself.”
Xanthopoulos hopes people will walk away from his film fathoming the complexities of the natural world and our place in it. He sees humans as part of something bigger, not on top of everything else.
“I feel like words like language or culture or complex brains, those words have come to define what it is to be a human being,” Xanthopoulos said. “But that's what was so subversive about what these scientists were doing and the stories of their work, because it turns out that's not what defines us, it's what connects us to so many other intelligent beings on this planet.”
Xanthopoulos gives full credit for the title of the film to his friend Nate Hegyi, who brainstormed it well before the film was finished.
“That word is the most profound expression of thought that we have,” Xanthopoulos said.
The film is screening on Apple TV and will be at the Roxy starting Friday. Xanthopoulos is so proud to have his work screening in his favorite theater in his hometown. He is excited to share the fruits of his labor with all of those who listened to him constantly talk about the wonders of whales.
He also wants to thank Prop Foundation Missoula for giving him the funding to get the project off the ground and helping him prove that Missoula can be home to amazing filmmakers.
“I have a notebook for every project that I do and I bought a new one after 'Fathom,'” Xanthopoulos said. “It’s been filling up pretty quickly with ideas and research. Whatever comes next will definitely be another branch off of the tree that 'Fathom' came out of.”