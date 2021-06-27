Missoula director releases documentary ‘Fathom’ on whale culture

Finding the story

The film follows two scientists and their research teams as they attempt to understand the way humpback whales communicate on two opposite sides of the planet. One attempted to talk with a whale using their own calls in Alaska and another traced whale songs across the Southeast Pacific to prove that the creatures have an interconnected social culture in French Polynesia.

Xanthopoulos found the two scientists he’d feature in his film, Michelle Fournet and Ellen Garland, at whale conferences. He went there just to meet and talk with whale researchers.

“The way I like making films is honestly, step one is you're making friends first because you're asking so much of somebody to be in a film and they're exposing themselves professionally, but also personally,” Xanthopoulos said.

He had to find people who he got along with and who he could build trust with. He said he understands how much he’s asking of someone to be constantly in their space with a camera, even in stressful and personal moments.