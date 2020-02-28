Missoula director wins $25K for documentary about bowling senior

The state's aging population and accompanying issues will be in the background but not discussed directly in the movie. Besides shooting Chinadle's life here in Missoula, they'll travel to Pep's bowling alley in Big Sandy and Harvest Moon Lanes in Havre.

"She's just game for everything, and she's so good on camera," Bouma said.

She has to complete the movie, likely clocking in at 15 minutes, within three to six months and it will premiere at Big Sky in 2021.

As part of the win, Bouma will have year-round mentorship, daily if needed, from Caitlin Mae Burke, a producer with Tribeca Film Institute.

Bouma has a background in theater, dance and movies. She earned an MFA in acting from the University of Montana, and was co-director of the local Bare Bait Dance company, a contemporary modern group that leans toward original choreography and frequently collaborates with artists from other media. She and her partner, Mike Steinberg, have created short films together, most recently "The Foghorn Trilogy," in which she was an actress, co-writer and producer. She and Steinberg will co-produce, she's directing, and he's cinematographer.