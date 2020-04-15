Missoula's virtual International Wildlife Film Festival kicks off this weekend

A virtual pass is also available to purchase on a sliding scale, with a minimum cost of $5, and includes access to daily featured programming, behind-the-scenes extras, live-stream Q&As with filmmakers and an additional film library (see box for details).

Despite the fact that the IWFF and its host the Roxy Theater need donations and income now more than ever, they’re hoping the sliding scale will both allow people facing hard times to participate, while encouraging people who can to chip in a bit more.

“I think we’re just trying to hope the people who really appreciate the content and can afford, will sort of come in and step up for those people who are really not in a place where they can pay anything right now,” Richer said. “We just want to make sure it’s available to as many people who can take advantage and hopefully it just comes around. We’re just betting on karma.”

With schools closed in Missoula and across the country, this year’s IWFF is putting a focus on additional educational resources teachers can use for online learning during the festival week.