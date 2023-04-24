A documentary about a Kenyan engineer revolutionizing ways to recycle plastic waste took top honors at the 46th International Wildlife Film Festival.
IWFF judges announced the winners of the 2023 event at the festival awards ceremony on Sunday night. One winner was selected in each of 12 categories with an additional jury award and the Chuck Jonkel Legacy Award for deserving recipients.
This year's jury was made up of Tailyr Irvine, Salish and Kootenai journalist and co-founder of Indigenous Photograph; Deia Schlosberg, Emmy-winning documentary producer and filmmaker ("The Story of Plastic"); and Andy Maser, Emmy-winning director and cinematographer ("Great Bear Rainforest").
“The winners this year are exciting to me — they all have incredible positive energy," IWFF Director Carrie Richer said in a press release. "I do think that it is a hard line to walk — to be honest about the environmental crisis we are in but to find positivity. I think audiences are thirsty for work that is honest, and accurate yet somehow finds a positive story. Our Best of Festival, "Earthbound: Nzambi Matee" — is just that. The Best of Festival winner highlights the insurmountable Nzambi Matee who seems as if she is just getting started. I hope there are more films of this incredible quality to come — don't miss it.”
People are also reading…
The Chuck Jonkel Legacy Award was presented to Roy O’Connor for his steadfast belief in the festival for over 20 years. Roy’s tenure on the IWFF and Roxy Theater Board of Directors contributed to the IWFF’s legacy at the Roxy. Mr. O’Connor’s dedication to the festival mirrors his own values of working toward conserving wildlife and habitat and educating communities about those values through cinema. Missoula-based bear biologist Chuck Jonkel founded the IWFF.
Founded in 1977 at the University of Montana, IWFF is the first and longest running event of its kind. The vision of the IWFF will always be to foster an engaged, enlightened community that finds itself through cinema, and helps the planet to heal. The mission of the International Wildlife Film Festival is to promote awareness, knowledge and understanding of wildlife, habitat, people and nature through excellence in film. For more information visit wildlifefilms.org.
Special awards screenings of select winning films will happen at The Roxy Theater on Saturday, April 29. The majority of the selections and award winners from the 46th Annual IWFF are available to watch during the IWFF Virtual Festival which runs from April 29-May 5, online and available worldwide. Virtual tickets and festival information are available at wildlifefilms.org.