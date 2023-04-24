IWFF award winners

Best Short Short: HEART OF MAUI

Best Short: FLIGHTPATH

Best Feature: BIOCÊNTRICOS

Best Series: SECRETS OF THE ELEPHANTS SERIES

Best Student Film: JAWAI

Best Youth Program: KANGAROO VALLEY

Best New Vision: ALL OF OUR HEARTBEATS ARE CONNECTED THROUGH EXPLODING STARS

Best Living with Wildlife Program: PATH OF THE PANTHER

Best Animal Behavior Program: LION: THE RISE AND FALL OF THE MARSH PRIDE

Best Wildlife Conservation Program: HEART OF MAUI

Best Sustainable Planet: EARTHBOUND: NZAMBI MATEE

Best of Festival: EARTHBOUND: NZAMBI MATEE

Special Jury Award: Zacharia Mutai of the Ol Pejeta Conservancy

The Chuck Jonkel Legacy Award: Roy O’Connor