Monday's highlights at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival

Spotlight: Shorts Block, Schoolhouse Docs

Schoolhouse Docs films have been rated for students of all ages by Missoula educators and offer a variety of age-appropriate and perspective-widening themes, bringing non-fiction film to the next generation. In partnership with The Flagship Program, BSDFF has created activity packets for youth and their families to actively engage in this select program of films. Packets can be picked up at Flagship HQ (1305 Wyoming St.) or BSDFF HQ (Zootown Arts Community Center main lobby, 216 W. Main St.).

“Team Meryland” — Born and raised in the Watts projects of Los Angeles, 12-year-old boxer Meryland Gonzalez fights in and out of the ring while attempting to be crowned the 2019 Junior Olympics Boxing Champion (28 min); “Snowy” — Snowy, a four-inch-long pet turtle, has lived an isolated life in the family basement. With help from a team of experts and his caretaker, Uncle Larry, we ask: Can Snowy be happy, and, if so, what would it take? (13 min); “Downstage” — Ballet isn’t easy, and 11-year-old Aedan knows it. As he prepares for his first solo ballet competition, seasoned dancers reflect on their own transformative journeys. Together, they process the challenges and rewards of this demanding art form (13 min); “Magali” — Magali Salinas has dedicated 15 years of her life to rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wild animals in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest that have suffered from habitat destruction and the wildlife trade. Before releasing a group of Howler monkeys, she talks about life at animal shelter and her connection with the animals in her care (5 min).