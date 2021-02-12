Montana actress Lily Gladstone to star in Scorsese film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Montana actress Lily Gladstone will star in an upcoming Martin Scorsese movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.
The film is based on a spree of murders in 1920s Oklahoma in which all the victims were members of the Osage Nation, and the subsequent FBI investigation.
The news was reported Thursday in Variety. In an Instagram post, Gladstone wrote that she was “beyond grateful” to share the announcement.
She'll play a key role as Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman whose family members were targeted.
Gladstone (Blackfeet, Kainai, Nez Perce) grew up in Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation. Her family moved to Seattle when she was 11, and she returned to study at the University of Montana.
She’s pursued acting in and outside of her home state, including a celebrated performance in director Kelly Reichardt’s 2016 film, “Certain Women,” based on stories by Helena native Maile Meloy.
She appeared in Reichardt’s acclaimed 2019 follow-up, “First Cow,” and in the Showtime series “Billions.” She also starred in Montana-made independent films like “Winter in the Blood,” “Walking Out,” and “Buster’s Mal Heart.”
Scorsese’s film is based on David Grann’s nonfiction book, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” It recounts a series of killings of tribal members who became wealthy after the discovery of oil.
“Then, one by one, the Osage began to be killed off,” according to Grann’s website. “The family of an Osage woman, Mollie Burkhart, became a prime target. Her relatives were shot and poisoned. And it was just the beginning, as more and more members of the tribe began to die under mysterious circumstances.” The case was investigated by then-new FBI, including an Indigenous agent, according to the site.
In her post, Gladstone wrote, “I consider it a true gift and great responsibility to be trusted with Mollie Burkhart, and will hold her preciously with both arms, close to my heart. My most profound thanks to Osage Nation, it is a remarkable gift to be welcomed by you, and to be able to tell this story.”
According to Variety, DiCaprio will play Mollie’s husband, Ernest Burkhart, and De Niro is cast as Ernest’s uncle. It notes that the Apple Original Film, with a budget of $200 million, has no release date yet.