Montana-made movies to check out while you're stuck at home

9. The most recently released film on the list, "Mickey and the Bear," follows a teenage girl living in Anaconda and dealing with a tumultuous relationship with her single father. Mickey Peck, played by newcomer Camila Morrone, is searching for her own identity while trying to keep her family together. The 2019 drama is Annabelle Attanasio's directorial debut and boasts a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play and Vudu. (LS)

10. "Ballad of Lefty Brown," a 2017 Western directed by Jared Moshe, follows a rough and tumble cowboy on a dangerous journey to avenge his partner's murder. The film stars Pullman ("Walking Out") as Lefty Brown and was mainly shot in Bannack State Park, 25 miles southwest of Dillon. A sold-out screening of the film in Whitehall in January 2018 raised more than $100,000 for the city's Jefferson Valley Museum. The movie is available on YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime, Netflix and Vudu. (LS)

11. Academy Award-winner Rami Malek plays an eccentric mountain man in "Buster's Mal Heart." The 2017 puzzle box thriller features Malek in several different roles and as the viewer, you're not quite sure if it's the same person. The film's many layers allow the "Mr. Robot" star to showcase all angles of his craft. The movie was filmed in Kalispell and Whitefish, with the former Outlaw Inn serving as one of Malek's character's place of work. Gladstone ("Certain Women") has a small part too. The film is available on Amazon Prime, YouTube, Vudu, Google Play, iTunes and Netflix. (LS)

Brian D'Ambrosio is the author of "Shot in Montana: A History of Big Sky Cinema." He lives in Helena and writes about music for the Missoulian Entertainer.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.