Fuel your sense of adventure and help fund the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation this Wednesday evening at the Mountainfilm on Tour film screenings.

Ten films featured in the longtime Telluride, Colorado-based outdoors film festival will screen at University of Montana's University Center Theater. The event is a fundraiser for the Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation, which performs trail and weed projects in the 1.5-million-acre Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Proceeds from this year's event, which includes a raffle of outdoors gear, trips and handcrafted goods, will help fund more than 60 projects the foundation has planned for this summer.

Tickets cost $20 if purchased online in advance, or $25 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m.; films begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at bmwf.org/mountainfilm. The University Center is located at 32 Campus Drive in Missoula.

The foundation has hosted tour stops for the Mountainfilm festival around its namesake wilderness complex since 2007. This year, the foundation already held screenings in Bigfork, Great Falls and Helena. The group will host a screening in Whitefish on Thursday. The Mountainfilm festival was founded in Telluride in 1979. The Mountainfilm on Tour program — a traveling selection of the main festival's films — has been held since 1999.

Wednesday's screening in Missoula features 10 of the 126 films shown at the festival last spring. The films have no shortage of outdoors action — mountain biking, powder skiing, mountain climbing, whitewater kayaking and the like. But the lineup is also steeped in deeper story lines. In one, a Navajo man works to bring mountain biking to a remote corner of his nation's reservation, forging new familial and cultural connections. Another film follows the first female pilot for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, who took to the sky as a way to flee childhood trauma. Another film yet chronicles the story of Sheri Tingey, who founded Alpacka Rafts and, in doing so, birthed a new industry of lightweight, packable watercraft.

"The tour will feature films that celebrate the power of wild places, and explore themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world," the foundation stated.