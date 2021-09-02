Movie review: 'Nine Days' asks what it means to live, witness life on screen

But it becomes clear, as well, that Will is going through his own reckoning with life himself. He’s grieving Amanda, searching for answers in the footage, which troubles his assistant of sorts, Kyo (Benedict Wong). And the presence of one of the candidates, Emma (Zazie Beetz), disrupts his procedures. Emma is not content to merely answer Will’s questions, she wants to ask them too, and when posed with “why?” Will finds himself, if not at a loss, paralyzed with doubt.

Oda, too, does not offer up any easy answers, and “Nine Days” presents almost as many questions as Emma does. They are questions are ones about the nature of being, about what makes life worth living, about the risks and rewards of feeling deeply. It’s not often you see a film that’s so nakedly philosophical about what it means to live and how to do it best, and eventually, ethical scenarios are swept away by emotional outpourings.

“Nine Days” is also an exploration of our own relationship to cinema, the flickering images from the projector, or through the fuzz of TV static, that can capture, express or otherwise communicate something about life to a viewer. At its best, cinema can impart some wisdom about existence, a process that we witness the candidates go through during their selection; taking in small moments from each life and learning, or feeling, something new.

In this many-layered metaphorical exploration of existence, Oda announces himself as a filmmaker with a unique vision and voice, and allows his star (and producer), Duke, to demonstrate his chops beyond the genre pleasures of “Black Panther” and “Us.” By withholding easy resolutions or platitudes, Oda allows “Nine Days” to be a vessel through which viewers can fundamentally wrestle with themselves about what it means to live life, and what it means to witness life on screen, and in the moment. These are, indeed, pressing questions, now more than ever.

